Busch Group Celebrates Grand Opening of Nearly 60,000-Square-Foot Arizona Service Center in Tempe

Busch Group USA cuts the ribbon on a new 60,000 square foot service center located in Tempe, AZ. Participants included company ownership, leadership, elected officials, partners, and employees.

Busch Vacuum Solutions, part of the Busch Group celebrated the grand opening of its newest U.S. facility located in Tempe.

This investment represents more than just added square footage – it is about proximity, partnership, and performance.” — Turgay Ozan, President & CEO, Busch Group USA

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busch Vacuum Solutions, part of the Busch Group – a global leader in vacuum and overpressure technology – proudly celebrated the grand opening of its newest U.S. facility: a nearly 60,000-square-foot Arizona Service Center located in Tempe. The event marked a major milestone in the ongoing expansion of Busch across North America and underscored the company’s commitment to innovation, customer service, and regional growth.

The celebration on October 8 brought together leadership from Busch Vacuum Solutions, as well as employees, customers, community members, and local & state officials, including Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, who joined in commemorating the opening of the state-of-the-art facility. Guests enjoyed guided tours, live demonstrations, and remarks from company executives highlighting the center’s role in advancing service excellence and supporting high-tech industries throughout the region.

“This investment represents more than just added square footage – it is about proximity, partnership, and performance,” says Turgay Ozan, President & CEO, Busch Group USA. “With our new Tempe Service Center, we are strengthening our ability to deliver world-class service, faster turnaround times, and technical expertise that our customers depend on. We are excited to deepen our roots in the Southwest and support the region’s growing industrial and semiconductor ecosystem.”

Mayor Corey Woods praised the commitment of Busch Group to the local economy and to innovation: “We are thrilled to officially welcome Busch Vacuum Solutions to Tempe. Their investment in this facility highlights the strength of Arizona’s semiconductor ecosystem and reflects the collaborative, forward-thinking spirit that defines our city. The new Arizona Service Center will create high-skilled jobs, strengthen local partnerships, and ensure Tempe remains a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.”

The new Tempe facility serves as a regional hub specializing in the repair, service, and overhaul of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, and overpressure equipment – including turbomolecular vacuum pumps, leak detectors, valves, and accessories – from all major brands. The expansion enhances the company’s ability to provide flexible, responsive, and expert service to customers across the semiconductor, industrial, medical, and environmental sectors throughout the U.S.

With more than 8,000 employees worldwide and over 1,200 in the United States, Busch continues to grow its network of facilities to support mission-critical operations across diverse industries.

The new Arizona Service Center reinforces the ongoing mission of the Busch Group to drive industry forward through cutting-edge vacuum technology and unmatched customer service.



