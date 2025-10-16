Busch Group Celebrates Grand Opening of Nearly 60,000-Square-Foot Arizona Service Center in Tempe

Busch Group USA cuts the ribbon on a new 60,000 square foot service center located in Tempe, AZ. Participants included company ownership, leadership, elected officials, partners, and employees.

Busch Vacuum Solutions, part of the Busch Group celebrated the grand opening of its newest U.S. facility located in Tempe.

This investment represents more than just added square footage – it is about proximity, partnership, and performance.”
— Turgay Ozan, President & CEO, Busch Group USA

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busch Vacuum Solutions, part of the Busch Group – a global leader in vacuum and overpressure technology – proudly celebrated the grand opening of its newest U.S. facility: a nearly 60,000-square-foot Arizona Service Center located in Tempe. The event marked a major milestone in the ongoing expansion of Busch across North America and underscored the company’s commitment to innovation, customer service, and regional growth.

The celebration on October 8 brought together leadership from Busch Vacuum Solutions, as well as employees, customers, community members, and local & state officials, including Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, who joined in commemorating the opening of the state-of-the-art facility. Guests enjoyed guided tours, live demonstrations, and remarks from company executives highlighting the center’s role in advancing service excellence and supporting high-tech industries throughout the region.

“This investment represents more than just added square footage – it is about proximity, partnership, and performance,” says Turgay Ozan, President & CEO, Busch Group USA. “With our new Tempe Service Center, we are strengthening our ability to deliver world-class service, faster turnaround times, and technical expertise that our customers depend on. We are excited to deepen our roots in the Southwest and support the region’s growing industrial and semiconductor ecosystem.”

Mayor Corey Woods praised the commitment of Busch Group to the local economy and to innovation: “We are thrilled to officially welcome Busch Vacuum Solutions to Tempe. Their investment in this facility highlights the strength of Arizona’s semiconductor ecosystem and reflects the collaborative, forward-thinking spirit that defines our city. The new Arizona Service Center will create high-skilled jobs, strengthen local partnerships, and ensure Tempe remains a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.”

The new Tempe facility serves as a regional hub specializing in the repair, service, and overhaul of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, and overpressure equipment – including turbomolecular vacuum pumps, leak detectors, valves, and accessories – from all major brands. The expansion enhances the company’s ability to provide flexible, responsive, and expert service to customers across the semiconductor, industrial, medical, and environmental sectors throughout the U.S.

With more than 8,000 employees worldwide and over 1,200 in the United States, Busch continues to grow its network of facilities to support mission-critical operations across diverse industries.

The new Arizona Service Center reinforces the ongoing mission of the Busch Group to drive industry forward through cutting-edge vacuum technology and unmatched customer service.

Jake Young
Busch Group USA
+1 800 872 7867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Busch Group Celebrates Grand Opening of Nearly 60,000-Square-Foot Arizona Service Center in Tempe

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jake Young
Busch Group USA
+1 800 872 7867
Company/Organization
Busch Group
Schauinslandstrasse 1
Maulburg, 79688
Germany
+49 7622 6813376
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio. The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network. The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland. The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam. The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

Busch Group

More From This Author
Busch Group Celebrates Grand Opening of Nearly 60,000-Square-Foot Arizona Service Center in Tempe
How to Optimize Your Vacuum System: A Step-by-Step Guide to Boost Efficiency and Save Costs
Unmatched precision through vacuum technology: Lorenz Hoffmann GmbH relies on Busch Vacuum Solutions
View All Stories From This Author