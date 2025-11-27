Busch Vacuum Solutions USA Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence with Grand Reopening of Virginia Beach Headquarters

The Busch family and company leaders led a ribbon cutting to officially reopen the renovated headquarters. Source: Busch Vacuum Solutions USA

Busch Vacuum Solutions USA proudly celebrated a major milestone – 50 years of business in the United States – with a Grand Reopening and VIP Open House

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event brought together employees, customers, community partners, and dignitaries to commemorate a half-century of innovation, growth, and partnership.

The celebration marked the completion of a multi-phase, multi-million-dollar renovation project, transforming the 200,000-square-foot U.S. headquarters into a modern hub for manufacturing, assembly, service, and collaboration. The updated facility underscores the company’s continued investment in its people, customers, and the local community.

A day of celebration and reflection

The event began under a large outdoor tent at the Viking Drive campus, where guests gathered to hear from company leadership and local officials. Speakers included Turgay Ozan, President and CEO of Busch Group USA; Michael Junge, founding General Manager of Busch USA; Mrs. Ayhan Busch, Co-Founder of the Busch Group; Sami and Kaya Busch, Co-CEOs of the Busch Group; and The Honorable Bobby Dyer, Mayor of Virginia Beach.

Remarks from leadership

Turgay Ozan, President and CEO of Busch Group USA, opened the ceremony by welcoming guests and expressing gratitude to the employees and partners who helped make the company’s success possible: “Today is not just about the past 50 years – it is about the future we are building together,” Ozan said. “This renovation is a symbol of our ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and collaboration. Busch Group USA is proud to call Virginia Beach home, and we look forward to the next 50 years of advancing technology and serving our customers with excellence.”

He also extended special thanks to the cross-functional project team that managed the renovation, highlighting the teamwork between departments, contractors, and community partners.

Michael Junge, who helped establish the company’s U.S. operations in 1975 and led the Virginia Beach plant for more than two decades, reflected on the humble beginnings of the company and its steady growth: “When we first opened our doors here, we had a small team and a big vision,” Junge recalled. “Seeing what Busch USA has become, a leader in vacuum solutions with world-class facilities and an incredible workforce, is truly inspiring.”

Ayhan Busch, Co-Founder of the Busch Group, shared heartfelt remarks about the company’s founding values and its family-driven legacy: “From the very beginning, our goal was to make vacuum technology accessible and useful for industries around the world,” she said. “We wanted to build not just a company, but a family – one where innovation, respect, and dedication guide everything we do. It is wonderful to see that spirit alive and thriving here today.”

Representing the second generation of family leadership, Sami and Kaya Busch, Co-CEOs of the Busch Group, also addressed the audience. “Busch has always been driven by a shared passion for technology and people,” said Kaya Busch. “This milestone in Virginia Beach is not only a celebration of the past but a commitment to the future. We are investing in sustainability, digitalization, and the continued development of our employees around the world.”

Recognition from the city of Virginia Beach

The Honorable Bobby Dyer, Mayor of Virginia Beach, praised the company’s long-standing partnership with the city and its impact on local economic development: “For 50 years, Busch Group USA has been a cornerstone of advanced manufacturing and engineering excellence in Virginia Beach,” Dyer said. “Their investment in this facility – and in the people who work here – speaks volumes about their commitment to this community. We are proud to have Busch as one of our city’s success stories.”

Ribbon cutting, tours, and time capsule dedication

Following the ceremony, guests joined company leaders and the Busch family for a ceremonial ribbon cutting, officially unveiling the renovated headquarters. Attendees then participated in guided tours showcasing the facility’s machine shop, systems building areas, assembly lines, service center, and offices – all designed to support efficiency, collaboration, and sustainability. The day concluded with refreshments, networking, and a time capsule dedication, symbolizing the company’s legacy and its hopes for the next generation of innovators who will carry the organization’s mission forward.



