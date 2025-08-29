Battery Operated Crown Staplers Market to Reach USD $1.33 Billion by 2029 at 9.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Battery Operated Crown Staplers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Battery Operated Crown Staplers Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of battery operated crown staplers. The market is predicted to grow from $0.84 billion in 2024 to $0.92 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This escalation during the historical period can be ascribed to the growing use in furniture production, escalation in both residential and commercial construction activities, a rising predilection for lightweight and easily transportable staplers, an increasing demand for efficient fastening solutions, and a surge in packaging and insulation applications.

The market size for battery operated crown staplers is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years, eventually expanding to $1.33 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The exceptional growth forecasted within this span can be accredited to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient devices, a surge in do-it-yourself and home enhancement tasks, a growing inclination towards cordless and easy-to-maintain staplers, amplified use of automation in manufacturing operations, and the escalating requirement for quick and accurate fastening solutions. The key trends projected during this period comprise improvements in lightweight and ergonomic designs, the incorporation of intelligent features for enhanced precision, progress in brushless motor technology, advances in rapid-charging abilities, and the inclusion of safety measures and anti-jamming systems.

Download a free sample of the battery operated crown staplers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26799&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Battery Operated Crown Staplers Market?

The battery-operated crown stapler market is expected to see significant growth thanks to an increase in residential activities. These activities usually involve home improvement tasks such as construction, renovation, and augmentation, all aimed at improving the appeal, functionality, and value of the living space. The increase in these activities stems from rapidly growing urbanization, with individuals migrating to urban settings, thereby creating a need for more housing and improvements to existing homes. This, in turn, fuels more tasks related to improvement, construction, and renovation within residential areas. Battery-powered crown staplers offer a convenient, wireless solution, aiding in efficient and quick fastening for tasks such as upholstery, flooring, framing, and trim work, thereby creating an enhancement in productivity and precision for contractors and homeowners alike. For example, Statistics Finland reported that in 2023, households spent $6.1 billion (EUR 5.2 billion) on renovating residential construction, a 2.7% rise from 2022. Thus, the growth in residential activities is leading the expansion of the battery-operated crown stapler industry. Similarly, an increase in the popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects is also likely to fuel the growth of the market. Such projects are those that individuals undertake personally, without any professional involvement, especially for home repairs, crafting, maintenance, and home improvement. The rising trend of DIY projects is predominantly due to cost-cutting desires, as people aim to evade hefty professional charges and manage their expenses better amid financial burdens. Battery-powered crown staplers offer a convenient, cordless solution for efficient and swift fastening, thus simplifying tasks such as crafting, home repair, and upholstery and increasing their precision. For instance, a 2023 report by Houzz, an American software development platform, stated that kitchen and bathroom renovations retained their popularity, with a greater increase of homeowners opting to upgrade these areas in 2022 (28% and 25%, respectively) compared to 2021 (27% and 24%, respectively). Therefore, the growing popularity of DIY projects is propelling the growth of the battery-operated crown stapler sector.

Who Are The Key Players In The Battery Operated Crown Staplers Industry?

Major players in the Battery Operated Crown Staplers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

• Makita Corporation

• Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc.

• Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

• DEWALT

• Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Ryobi Limited

• Greenworks Tools

• WORX

• Craftsman

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Battery Operated Crown Staplers Market?

Leading businesses in the battery-powered crown stapler sector are prioritizing the innovation of sophisticated solutions such as cordless crown staplers. This not only increases user mobility but also reduces the reliance on electricity sources and bolsters operational efficiency in residential and commercial construction uses. Cordless crown staplers denote stapling tools that are battery-operated and don't require an electric cord or air compressor. For instance, a new product was unveiled in March 2023 by Harbor Freight Tools, a tool and equipment production firm based in the US. This was the 20V Cordless 18 Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler under its BAUER series. The new stapler introduces distinctive features making it a handy and efficient tool for a variety of fastening tasks. With its battery operation, users can work freely without any cord limitations, providing superior mobility and usability at workplaces. Precise and neat stapling is ensured by its narrow crown design, making it perfect for assembly of furniture, cabinetry, and trim work. The tool frequently includes additional features like depth adjustment without the use of tools and elimination of jamming, which aid in boosting productivity and minimizing idle time while operating.

What Segments Are Covered In The Battery Operated Crown Staplers Market Report?

The battery operated crown staplers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Manual Crown Staplers, Automatic Crown Staplers

2) By Power Source: Rechargeable Battery Operated Staplers, Disposable Battery Operated Staplers

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

4) By Application: Furniture Manufacturing, Packaging Industry, Construction And Renovation, Do It Your Self And Home Improvement

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Crown Staplers, Light-Duty Manual Crown Staplers, Heavy-Duty Manual Crown Staplers, Ergonomic Handheld Manual Staplers, Adjustable Depth Manual Staplers

2) By Automatic Crown Staplers, Cordless Electric Crown Staplers, Pneumatic-Assisted Automatic Staplers, Brushless Motor Crown Staplers, Smart Sensor-Enabled Crown Staplers

View the full battery operated crown staplers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-operated-crown-staplers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Battery Operated Crown Staplers Market By 2025?

In the Battery Operated Crown Staplers Global Market Report 2025, North America leads as the most significant region as of 2024, with expected growth in the near future. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Battery Operated Crown Staplers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cutter Stapler Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cutter-stapler-global-market-report

Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-sutures-and-staples-global-market-report

Staple Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/staple-food-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.