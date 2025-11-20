Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a consistent expansion in the malt extracts and ingredients market. Its size is expected to increase from $20.5 billion in 2024 to $21.45 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Primary factors contributing to growth during the historical period include the traditional use in brewing, industrial and food applications, a broad spectrum of product offerings, changing consumer tastes, progression in culinary and beverage trends, and enhanced quality and consistency.

In the coming years, the market size of malt extracts and ingredients is projected to experience robust growth, eventually reaching a valuation of ""$26.12 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The expected growth during the forecast period is largely due to factors such as market expansion and enhancement, a growing awareness for health among consumers, innovation and diversification of products, shifts in dietary preferences, and changes in global trading trends and dynamics. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period involve health and wellness, diverse applications, transparent product labelling, innovation in flavours and varieties, and sustainable sourcing practices.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market Landscape?

As the appeal of craft beer continues to rise, it's anticipated to boost the malt extracts and ingredients market's growth. Craft beer is produced by small, independent breweries employing traditional brewing techniques and premium ingredients, with malt extract serving as a crucial component. Numerous craft brewers utilize malt extract to expedite the brewing process. In 2022, data from the Brewers Association, a trade association and national entity representing the interests of small and independent craft brewers in the U.S., showed a 5% increase in craft beer retail sales from 2021, amounting to $28.4 billion. Approximately 24.6% of the total beer industry was accounted for by craft beer. The quantity of craft breweries grew by 3.7% from 9,210 in 2021 to 9,552. Consequently, the escalating demand for craft beer is fueling the expansion of the malt extracts and ingredients market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market?

Major players in the Malt Extracts And Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Muntons plc

• Viking Malt AB

• Diastatische Producten B.V.

• Laihian Mallas Oy

• Rahr Corporation

• Malteurop Group

• Maltexco S.A.

• Malt Products Corp.

• Holland Malt B.V.

• Boortmalt N.V.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market?

In an effort to expand their product portfolios and appeal to changing consumer preferences, key players in the malt extracts and ingredients industry are introducing new, inventive products. One such product is single malt whiskey, a uniquely flavored whiskey crafted from malted barley at one distillery, aged in oak barrels for at least three years. In December 2023, French beverage company Pernod Ricard unveiled the product Longitude77, marking a major development in the cocktail ingredient sector. This malt extract uses grains chosen with utmost care to give it a deep, intricate taste suitable for different spirits and mixers. Gallantly, Pernod Ricard integrates high-quality malt extracts into their products to cater to the increasing demand for unique cocktail ingredients, satisfying both professional mixologists and enthusiastic home bartenders. The introduction of Longitude77 consolidates Pernod Ricard's position in the malt extracts and ingredients industry, underlining its dedication to delivering top-notch, creative beverages.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market

The malt extracts and ingredientsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Extracts, Ingredients

2) By Source: Barley, Wheat, Rye and Rice, Oats, Sorghum, Millets, Corn

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Product Type: Diastatic, Non-Diastatic, Brewery-Grade

5) By Application: Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Extracts: Liquid Malt Extract, Dry Malt Extract, Specialty Malt Extract

2) By Ingredients: Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Malted Rye, Malted Oats, Other Grains

Malt Extracts And Ingredients Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe dominated the global malt extracts and ingredients market. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate in this market. The report on the global market for malt extracts and ingredients includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

