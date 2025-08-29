Building Pest Control Services Market to Reach USD $29.41 Billion by 2029 at 7.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Building Pest Control Services Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Building Pest Control Services Market?

The market size for building pest control services has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $20.21 billion in 2024 to $21.84 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the growing preference for integrated pest management solutions, increased attention to health guidelines in commercial structures, a surge in pest occurrences as a result of changing climate, amplified investments in building upkeep services, and an uptick in requests for professional pest control in the hospitality industry.

The market size for building pest control services is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, swelling to $29.41 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 7.7%. This growth over the forecast period could be attributed to the rising demand for environmentally friendly pest control solutions and the increasing adoption of sophisticated pest monitoring systems. Other contributing factors include ramped-up government regulations pertaining to building cleanliness, heightened awareness regarding severe property damage from pests, and a mounting need for pest control in deteriorating infrastructures. The forecast period is likely to observe important trends such as improvements in AI-enabled pest detection systems, the evolution of biodegradable and non-toxic pest control products, advancements in remote pest control technologies, progress in data-oriented pest activity monitoring, and the development of comprehensive digital platforms for pest management.

Download a free sample of the building pest control services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26763&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Building Pest Control Services Global Market Growth?

The escalation of vector-borne diseases is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the building pest control services market. Vector-borne ailments, transmitted to humans through bites from infected insects like mosquitoes, ticks, or fleas, are on the rise owing to climate change. Warmer and moister conditions brought about by climate change assist the survival and propagation of disease-carrying insects, enabling them to extend their reach and spread infections over extended timeframes. Building pest control services play a critical role in impeding these diseases by purging environments conducive to the breeding and survival of these disease-spreading organisms, thus disrupting their transmission to humans. For example, the St. Louis County's Department of Public Health, a US-based health agency, stated in August 2024, that tick-borne illnesses comprised 79.0% of total cases - an alarming rise from 32 cases in 2022 to 49 in 2023, marking a hefty increase of 53.1%. Consequently, the escalating number of vector-borne ailments is key to the growth of the building pest control services market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Building Pest Control Services Market?

Major players in the Building Pest Control Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ecolab Inc.

• Rentokil Initial plc

• Rollins Inc.

• Terminix Global Holdings Inc.

• Orkin LLC

• Anticimex International AB

• Massey Services Inc.

• Aptive Environmental LLC

• HomeTeam Pest Defense Inc.

• Arrow Exterminators Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Building Pest Control Services Market?

Leading players in the building pest control services market are concentrating on the creation of advanced technologies such as intelligent pest monitoring systems. These novel solutions facilitate real-time pest identification, decrease the necessity of manual inspections, and boost service efficiency via data-related insights. Such state-of-the-art pest monitoring systems employ IoT sensors and AI-enabled cameras to track and identify pest activities instantly. For example, the Pelsis Group, a UK-based pest control tech company, introduced its AI-driven pest surveillance system, the Digital Halo, in March 2025. This system is tailored for the pharmaceutical industry and the food and beverage manufacturing sector. The Digital Halo uses real-time data monitoring to trace flying insect movement within manufacturing facilities, thus mitigating pest risks. It is adaptable to set warning limits for insect traps and glue board use, alerting users when needed. This early warning mechanism reduces contamination risks and raises efficiency of response. Utilizing the Pelsis platform, the system provides real-time data, which aids in maintaining continuous compliance with cleanliness standards.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Building Pest Control Services Market Report?

The building pest control services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Chemical Control, Mechanical Control, Biological Control, Other Service Types

2) By Pest Type: Insects, Rodents, Termites, Other Pest Types

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical Control: Insecticides, Rodenticides, Fumigants, Repellents

2) By Mechanical Control: Traps, Barriers, Electronic Pest Repellers, Ultrasonic Devices

3) By Biological Control: Predatory Insects, Parasites, Microbial Pesticides, Natural Enemies

4) By Other Service Types: Integrated Pest Management (IPM), Pest Monitoring Services, Consultation And Inspection, Heat Treatment Services

View the full building pest control services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-pest-control-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Building Pest Control Services Industry?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the building pest control services market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the highest growth rate in the coming period. The global market report for building pest control services includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Building Pest Control Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Exterminating And Pest Control Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/exterminating-and-pest-control-services-global-market-report

Pest Control Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pest-control-global-market-report

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agri-natural-enemy-pest-control-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.