Card Personalization Solutions Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company’s Card Personalization Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Card Personalization Solutions Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the card personalization solutions market. The market size is projected to increase from $2.94 billion in 2024 to $3.18 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The noteworthy expansion during the historical period can be traced back to rising customer consciousness, growing disposable income, urbanization, the broadening of retail chains, and heightened demand for high-end products.

Anticipated robust expansion is to be observed in the card personalization solutions market size in the forthcoming years, projected to escalate to $4.31 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The expansion during the predicted period can be associated with the surged adoption of digital platforms, heightened emphasis on sustainability, an increasing leaning towards personalized experiences, development of e-commerce avenues, and heightened demand from emerging economies. Noteworthy trends for the forecasted period are product advancements, putting resources into research and development, concentration on sustainable solutions, incorporating artificial intelligence, and the evolution of eco-friendly packaging.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Card Personalization Solutions Market?

The anticipated surge in digital transactions is set to drive the expansion of the card personalization solutions market. Digital transactions, referring to electronic payments made through online or mobile platforms, negate the need for physical cash or paper-based processing. The increase in digital transactions is spurred by the fast implementation of mobile wallets and contactless payment methods, escalating as consumer desire for quicker, safer and more efficient payment experiences grows. Card personalization solutions boost safety in digital transactions by integrating personal user data, such as encrypted credentials and authentication details, directly into the card, thus reducing fraud and unauthorized access risks. For instance, the UK, as per UK Finance, reported 18.3 billion contactless payment transactions in 2023, in July 2024, marking a 7% annual increase compared to 17.0 billion transactions in 2022. Thus, the upswing in digital transactions is fuelling the card personalization solutions market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Card Personalization Solutions Industry?

Major players in the Card Personalization Solutions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fiserv Inc.

• Tietoevry Corporation

• Vericast Corporation

• PayCore Payment Services Inc.

• CPI Card Group Inc.

• In-Solutions Global Ltd.

• Diusframi Group S.A.

• American Bank Note Corporation

• Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation

• Pack-Smart Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Card Personalization Solutions Industry?

Major firms involved in the card personalization solutions industry are emphasizing the development of high-end solutions like generative artificial intelligence-based card design platforms. The aim is to provide engaging and individualized card customization experiences. These innovative AI platforms, propelled by machine learning models, generate exclusive visual content automatically, facilitating customer's payment cards' unique personalization. As an example, Vietnam International Bank, a commercial banking entity in Vietnam, introduced Card Design On Demand in October 2024. This feature enables users to upload personal images or capture real-time photos that are then converted into tailored card designs using generative AI algorithms. It offers a variety of design aesthetics, including chibi, artistic, and premium designs, allowing customers to showcase their unique personality and choices. The product's ultimate goal is to boost user engagement, increase customer satisfaction, and reaffirm the bank's role as a forerunner in digital banking customization.

What Segments Are Covered In The Card Personalization Solutions Market Report?

The card personalization solutions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Card Type: Magnetic Stripe Cards, Chip Cards, Contactless Cards, Smart Cards

3) By Technology: Digital Printing Technology, Thermal Transfer Technology, Ultraviolet Printing Technology, Inkjet Printing Technology, Laser Printing Technology

4) By End User: Financial Institutions, Government, Retail, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Card Design Software, Data Encryption Software, Card Management Software, Personalization Workflow Software, Encoding Software

2) By Hardware: Card Printers, Embossing Machines, Encoding Machines, Lamination Equipment, Inspection Systems

3) By Services: Personalization Bureau Services, Consulting and Integration Services, Technical Support and Maintenance, Managed Card Issuance Services, Training Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Card Personalization Solutions Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the card personalization solutions market as the most substantial region. The report forecasts that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth during the projected period. The report provides coverage of the market across various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

