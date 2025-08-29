Automatic Swing Door Operators Market to Exceed US $2.57 Billion by 2029, with 7.8% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automatic Swing Door Operators Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Automatic Swing Door Operators Market From 2024 To 2029?

Over the past few years, the market size for automatic swing door operators has significantly increased. It's projected to expand from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $1.91 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The past growth in this market is ascribed to factors such as increased urbanization, advancements in commercial infrastructure, heightened awareness of accessibility norms, growing concerns about energy efficiency, and expansion in the healthcare and retail sectors.

The market size for automatic swing door operators is projected to experience substantial growth in the succeeding years, ballooning to $2.58 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the growing implementation of smart building technology, the surging demand for contactless access systems, the expansion of commercial and institutional buildings construction, increased funding for infrastructure modernization, and a heightened focus on energy-efficient and sustainable architectural design. The forecast period is also expected to witness trends such as the development of compact operator mechanisms, evolution of low-energy door systems, incorporation of building automation systems, innovations in barrier-free design, and enhancements in power backup systems.

Download a free sample of the automatic swing door operators market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26814&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automatic Swing Door Operators Market?

Growing utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT) is set to stimulate the automatic swing door operators market's expansion. IoT involves a series of linked physical devices that employ sensors, software, and additional technologies to gather and share data via the Internet. The rise in IoT usage is chiefly attributed to the escalating demand for automation from businesses and consumers, who require intelligent and efficient systems capable of functioning with limited human involvement to boost productivity, slice costs, and better the user experience. IoT contributes significantly to automatic swing door operators by providing real-time tracking, opportunities for remote control, and predictive maintenance, thus increasing efficiency, safety, and the user experience. For example, as per Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications firm, there were 3.4 million global IoT connections by December 2023, and this figure is set to rise to 6.7 billion by 2029. As such, the increasing use of IoT contributes heavily to the growth of the automatic swing door operators market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automatic Swing Door Operators Market?

Major players in the Automatic Swing Door Operators Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Assa Abloy AB

• Dormakaba Holding AG

• Nabtesco Corporation

• Rite-Hite Holding Corporation

• GEZE GmbH

• C.R. Laurence Co. Inc.

• Royal Boon Edam International B.V.

• Stanley Access Technologies LLC

• Sugatsune Kogyo Co. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Automatic Swing Door Operators Industry?

Leading enterprises in the market of automatic swing door operators are now prioritizing the creation of novel solutions such as non-handed swing door operators, which are aimed at increasing the convenience of installation and catering to various architectural requirements. The system of an automatic non-handed swing door operator is designed to support both the left- and right-hand door orientations, bypassing the necessity for separate models based on the direction of the door swing. For example, a U.S.-based automatic door solutions company called NABCO Entrances Inc. introduced the NABCO SWING in October 2023, which was a new, non-handed automatic swing door operator, devised specifically to retrofit manual doors. This ground-breaking operator is compatible with both left- and right-handed door configurations, promoting a hassle-free installation without the need for models specific to orientation. It has the capability to automate doors weighing to a maximum of 330 lbs and allows remote access control via the NABCO Connect app, thereby enabling its users to supervise and plan the functioning of the door straight from their smartphones.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automatic Swing Door Operators Market Segments

The automatic swing door operators market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Hydraulic Swing-Door Operators, Electromechanical Swing-Door Operators, Pneumatic Swing-Door Operators

2) By Control System: Sensor-Based Control, Push Button Control, Remote Control, Mobile Application Control

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Airports, Hotels, Shopping Malls, Office Buildings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hydraulic Swing-Door Operators: Single Door Operators, Double Door Operators, Heavy-Duty Operators, Medium-Duty Operators, Low-Noise Operators

2) By Electromechanical Swing-Door Operators: Surface-Mounted Operators, Concealed Operators, Track-Mounted Operators, Low-Energy Operators, Standard-Energy Operators

3) By Pneumatic Swing-Door Operators: Push-Type Pneumatic Operators, Pull-Type Pneumatic Operators, Explosion-Proof Pneumatic Operators, Low-Pressure Pneumatic Operators, High-Pressure Pneumatic Operators

View the full automatic swing door operators market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-swing-door-operators-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automatic Swing Door Operators Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for automatic swing door operators. Its future growth status is included in the report. The report encompasses several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automatic Swing Door Operators Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automatic Garage Door Operator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-garage-door-operator-global-market-report

Automated Industrial Door Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-industrial-door-global-market-report

Automatic Sliding Doors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-sliding-doors-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.