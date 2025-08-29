U.S. Border Patrol assists Bureau of Land Management near Lake Cushman on Olympic Peninsula in Washington State

PORT ANGELES, Wash.– On Aug. 27, the Port Angeles Border Patrol Station provided assistance to the Bureau of Land Management on the Olympic Peninsula. BLM, working alongside U.S. Forest Service, requested assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol as work contracts with two firms were terminated. Contracts with Table Rock Forestry Inc. and ASI Arden Solutions Inc. were terminated following the conclusion of a criminal investigation by BLM.

Due to the remote location of the work site, BLM requested USBP assistance verifying the identities of all personnel present. The work crews, totaling 44 individuals, required identity verification to ensure that the individuals on-site matched the contractor rosters.

USBP agents supported BLM rangers in verifying the identities of the contracted personnel. Several discrepancies were identified, and two individuals were found to be present in the United States illegally, one with a previous order of removal. The two individuals were arrested and transported to the Bellingham Station on charges of illegal entry and 8 US Code § 1326 - Reentry of removed aliens. Forty-two individuals were released from the scene and escorted off Federal lands.

The contract termination and enforcement action did not interfere with firefighting operations or the response to any active fires in the area, nor did it pose any danger to the surrounding community.

"This cooperative effort highlights the coordination between federal agencies in ensuring the integrity of government operations and maintaining public trust in fiduciary matters," said USBP Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rosario P. Vasquez stated. "U.S. Border Patrol steadfastly enforces the laws of the United States and unapologetically addresses violations of immigration law wherever they are encountered."

The Department of Homeland Security remains committed to supporting our federal partners in ensuring the integrity of government operations and upholding the rule of law.