Baltimore CBP intercepts nearly 104 pounds of the psychedelic drug DMT destined to Harford County, MD

BALTIMORE – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Baltimore seized nearly 104 pounds of Dimethyltryptamine, an LSD-like hallucinogenic, on Monday that was destined to an address in Harford County, Maryland.

CBP officers intercepted a similar smuggling attempted in June when officers seized 695 pounds of DMT.

Dimethyltryptamine is an LSD-like hallucinogenic.

Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a schedule I controlled substance, is used for its psychedelic and hallucinogenic effects and was a popular drug of abuse in the 1960’s. Today, DMT is still encountered on the illicit market with other tryptamine hallucinogens. Abusers can smoke, snort, or inject DMT, or consume it orally in brews like Ayahuasca for an LSD-like high. The intense, short duration effects are attractive to individuals who want the psychedelic experience, but not the mind-altering perceptions of other hallucinogens, like LSD.

DMT has no approved medical use in the United States.

The seizure consisted of two shipments, each containing 23 black vacuum-sealed bags, that CBP officers inspected on July 18 and July 28. Officers probed a sampling of vacuum-sealed bags and discovered a brown powdery substance inside.

Officers detained the shipments and sent samples of the brown powdery substance to scientists at CBP’s Laboratories and Scientific Services for a full lab analysis. On August 7, CBP scientists confirmed that the substances tested positive for Dimethyltryptamine.

The 46 vacuum-sealed bags weighed a combined 47 kilograms, or 103 pounds and 10 ounces, and had a street value of about $80,000.

CBP officers seized the DMT. An investigation continues.

“Customs and Border Protection’s border security mission prioritizes intercepting dangerous drugs, such as DMT, at our nation’s ports of entry that could harm U.S. citizens and destroy our communities,” said Jason Kropiewnicki, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director in Baltimore. “The accessibility of dangerous drugs purchased through the global marketplace presents a unique challenge to CBP officers searching for them, but this seizure once again proves that our officers are up to that challenge.”

Read more about how CBP’s science experts are helping stem the flow of opioids and other dangerous drugs at the border.

Dimethyltryptamine is an LSD-like hallucinogenic.

CBP officers and agents seized an average of 1,571 pounds of dangerous drugs every day at our nation’s air, land, and sea ports of entry last year. See what CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2024. Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on Twitter at @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.