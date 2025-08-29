Eagle Pass CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for indecency with a child

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Eagle Pass Port of Entry officers detained one male wanted for an alleged sexual offense involving a child.

“Apprehensions involving persons wanted on felony warrants for alleged crimes of a sexual nature involving children underscore the seriousness of the border security aspect of our mission and the need and ability of our officers to remain laser focused as they perform their inspectional duties,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “By assisting fellow law enforcement agencies with apprehensions like these, we help keep our communities safe and ensure that justice is upheld.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Aug. 27 when CBP officers at the Camino Real International Bridge referred Jose Lopez, a 45-year-old Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact, issued by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office in Cooper, Texas. Lopez was turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

