Biological Treatment Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Biological Treatment Technologies Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Biological Treatment Technologies Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Biological Treatment Technologies Market Size And Growth?

The market size for biological treatment technologies has experienced significant growth in the recent past. The forecast predicts a rise from $2.74 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The historic period's growth can be credited to an increased emphasis on the circular economy and resource recovery, a growing demand for decentralized and small-scale treatment systems, escalated investments in wastewater infrastructure projects, a higher adoption rate of biological processes in developing economies, and an increased drive to lessen the use of chemicals in wastewater treatment.

The market size for biological treatment technologies is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $3.96 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the growing requirement for environmentally sustainable wastewater treatment methods, heightened public health and environmental consciousness, strict wastewater emission laws being more rigorously applied, escalating adoption of environmentally-friendly waste handling procedures, and increasing industrialization along with urban wastewater production. Major trends to look out for during this period include advancements in microbiological treatment processes, improvements in hybrid biological treatment technologies, a technology-mediated move towards dispersed wastewater treatment, incorporation of real-time data analysis for process enhancement, and innovation in anaerobic digestion systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Biological Treatment Technologies Market?

The biological treatment technologies market is anticipated to expand due to increasing industrial waste production. This surge in waste production stems from industrialized and manufacturing processes that generate surplus material and side-products. The heightened industrial waste production is predominantly a result of swift industrialization, leading to more manufacturing activities and, consequently, more waste by-products. Biological treatment technologies play a pivotal role in handling industrial waste by employing microorganisms to decompose organic pollutants, which diminishes waste's volume, toxicity and ecological impact. For example, the World Bank Group, a prestigious financial institution from the US, stated in May 2025 that over 2.0 billion metric tons of municipal waste is produced annually, a quantity forecasted to inflate by 73% and touch 3.88 billion metric tons by 2050. Therefore, the escalating industrial waste production is steering the growth trajectory of the biological treatment technologies market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biological Treatment Technologies Market?

Major players in the Biological Treatment Technologies Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Xylem Inc.

• Alfa Laval AB

• Pentair PLC.

• United Utilities Group plc.

• Thermax Limited

• VA Tech WABAG Limited

• Aquatech International LLC

• Biffa Plc

• Alfa-therm Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Biological Treatment Technologies Industry?

Leading corporations in the biological treatment technologies market are enhancing their market footprint by strategically expanding their wastewater treatment facilities to adhere to the growing environmental standards. The strategic enlargement of these facilities results in increased processing capacity, advanced efficiency in pollutant elimination, and boosted sustainability, thus enabling these corporations to more effectively treat both their own and third-party industrial wastewater. For example, LANXESS AG, a chemicals corporation based in Germany, introduced a fresh biological wastewater treatment facility to boost sustainable water management at its location. This facility utilizes microorganisms to effectively eliminate organic pollutants and pathogens resulting in purer water that safeguards public health and the environment. The advantages include environmental sustainability, a compact system structure, regulatory conformity, and enhanced protection of public health.

How Is The Biological Treatment Technologies Market Segmented?

The biological treatment technologies market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Composting, Vermicomposting, Black Soldier Fly Treatment, Anaerobic Treatment, Fermentation

2) By Technology Type: Aerobic Treatment Technologies, Anaerobic Treatment Technologies, Hybrid Treatment Technologies

3) By System Size: Small Scale Systems, Mid-Scale Systems, Large Scale Systems

4) By End-User: Municipal Wastewater Facilities, Industrial Facilities, Agricultural Sector, Commercial Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Composting: Aerobic Composting, Windrow Composting, In-Vessel Composting

2) By Vermicomposting: Home-Scale Vermicomposting, Vermi-Wash Production, Commercial Vermicomposting

3) By Black Soldier Fly Treatment: Larvae Harvesting, Protein Meal Production, Waste Reduction Services

4) By Anaerobic Treatment: Anaerobic Digestion, Expanded Granular Sludge Bed (Egsb) Reactors, Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket (Uasb)

5) By Fermentation: Solid-State Fermentation, Methane Fermentation, Submerged Fermentation

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Biological Treatment Technologies Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the global market for biological treatment technologies. The market report for biological treatment technologies in 2025 projects growth forecasts for this region as well as for others. The report includes comprehensive coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

