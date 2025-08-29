UP Tourism Hosts Rural Tourism Conclave, 2025 in Lucknow

The conclave was inaugurated by Mr. Jaiveer Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, GoUP Minister Tourism and Culture Mr. Singh and PS Mr. Meshram during grand Rural Tourism Conclave, 2025 40 Rural Farm-Stay and Agro-Tourism Entrepreneurs were Felicitated during the Conclave Expert-led Sessions, where Thought Leaders and Practitioners Shared Insights A post-event FAM Trip to Ikigai, Midori and Chandrakanta Farm Stay in Kathwara Village & Grow Farm Stay in Barabanki District

Uttar Pradesh’s villages offer travellers a chance to pause, connect and rediscover slow tourism - Minister Mr. Singh

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark celebration of India’s rural heritage, the Department of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh successfully hosted the Rural Tourism Conclave 2025 on 21st August at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The event showcased Uttar Pradesh as the emerging epicenter of authentic, village-based tourism, blending cultural immersion with sustainable travel experiences. The conclave, inaugurated by Mr. Jaiveer Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, brought together stakeholders, including senior officials, policy experts, farm stay operators and innovators to shape a vibrant roadmap for rural tourism. A key highlight was the felicitation of 40 rural farm-stay and agro-tourism entrepreneurs, recognized for redefining rural hospitality and setting new benchmarks in experiential tourism within the state.Rural Culture showcased through post-event FAM TripIn the run-up to the conclave, Uttar Pradesh Tourism organized a special FAM Trip to showcase the beauty of rural life. The journey took participants to Ikigai Farm Stay, Midori Farm stay and Chandrakanta Farm Stay in Kathwara & Grow Farm Stay in Barabanki. They explored traditional crafts, interacted with locals and learned how self-help groups empower local communities.With over 40 farm stay and homestay operators joining from across the state, the trip highlighted how rural tourism supports livelihoods, strengthens communities and promotes sustainable, community-led growth.A Global Appeal Rooted in Rural India“India’s villages are where stories of our gods, values and traditions come alive,” said Minister Mr. Jaiveer Singh, addressing a diverse audience. “From the tales of Lord Ram to Krishna, the soul of Bharat thrives in its villages. For international visitors seeking authentic experiences, our rural kitchens, vibrant traditions and heartfelt hospitality offer a journey into the heart of India.” He also emphasized on the importance of strengthening rural tourism as a growth engine for the state.“Rural Tourism is more than tourism—it’s a global movement to empower villages, foster entrepreneurship and promote sustainable travel that resonates with the world,” he added.A Strategic Initiative by UP tourism for Promoting Rural TourismMr. Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture & Religious Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, underlined the vast opportunities and untapped potential of the rural tourism sector. He highlighted the state’s ambitious plans, with 234 villages identified as tourism hubs, supported by financial incentives and infrastructure development.“Rural tourism mark’s India’s cultural strength on the global stage,” he said. “International travelers, especially younger generations, are drawn to the simplicity of village life—whether it’s learning to make Rangoli (traditional Indian floor art), milking cows or savoring meals cooked on chulha (a traditional earthen stove)”.The conclave also showcased innovative projects, such as silk farming enhanced by modern technology and integrated farming models that double as tourism ventures, offering dual income streams for villagers.Expert Insights and Global InspirationIn his closing remarks, Minister Mr. Singh said “Uttar Pradesh’s villages offer travelers a chance to pause, connect and rediscover slow tourism. This is not just a travel trend—it’s a movement to celebrate dignity, culture, and sustainability. Come, experience the living soul of India.”The conclave featured six expert-led sessions, where thought leaders and practitioners shared insights, best practices and innovative approaches to rural tourism. These sessions sparked new ideas and collaborations, furthering the vision of sustainable, community-driven tourism.The conclave marked a significant step forward in promoting community-driven tourism across Uttar Pradesh, by celebrating the state’s rural heritage while envisioning a sustainable future.

