Gramercy Hair Salon Announces Exciting Move to a New Boca Raton Location

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new Gramercy Hair Salon location has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the client experience with a chic, contemporary atmosphere, state-of-the-art styling stations, and expanded amenities. Clients can expect the same exceptional service they have come to love, provided by the salon’s team of expert stylists, colorists, and beauty professionals.“We’re thrilled to begin this new chapter in Boca Raton,” said Owner Kristin Nelson, owner of Gramercy Hair Salon . “Our new location allows us to provide an even higher level of comfort and style for our clients, while continuing to deliver the personalized, high-quality services that define our brand.”Since opening its doors, Gramercy Hair Salon has built a reputation for excellence in hair styling, coloring, extensions, and treatments, making it a go-to choice for clients seeking both everyday beauty and high-fashion transformations. With the move, the salon is reaffirming its commitment to innovation, customer care, and the artistry of hair.We're also happy to announce we'll be providing grand opening specials to celebrate the new location. Gramercy Hair Salon will be offering exclusive promotions and special packages for new and returning clients. Guests can look forward to discounts on select services, product giveaways, and more during the opening month.About Gramercy Hair SalonGramercy Hair Salon is a premier salon in Boca Raton , Florida, known for delivering cutting-edge hair styling, expert coloring, and personalized beauty services. With a commitment to creativity, precision, and client satisfaction, Gramercy Hair Salon has become a trusted name in luxury hair care.You can visit Gramercy Hair Salon’s new Boca Raton location 2880 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33431Clients can book appointments online by visiting www.gramercyhairsalon.com or by calling 561-600-9594.

