New Drain of Florida Launches Advanced Trenchless Pipe Lining Services Across South Florida

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Drain of Florida , a South Florida–based trenchless pipe lining and drain restoration company, is proud to announce the official launch of its advanced, non-invasive pipe rehabilitation services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, the company specializes in trenchless sewer repair , CIPP pipe lining, drain restoration, and no-dig pipe replacement for residential and commercial properties throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.Using cutting-edge cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology, New Drain of Florida repairs damaged drain and sewer lines from the inside out, eliminating the need for destructive excavation. This innovative method restores compromised pipes caused by corrosion, root intrusion, cracks, and aging infrastructure — all while preserving landscaping, foundations, and flooring.“South Florida property owners deserve a better alternative to traditional, destructive pipe replacement,” said owner Tom Head of New Drain of Florida. “Our trenchless process allows us to permanently restore pipes with minimal disruption, saving time, money, and stress for our clients.”A Modern Solution to an Old Infrastructure ProblemMany South Florida properties — especially in cities like Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Miami — were built with cast iron or clay pipes that deteriorate over time. Traditional repairs often require cutting through concrete slabs, digging trenches through driveways, or damaging interior flooring. New Drain of Florida’s trenchless pipe lining technology eliminates those issues by inserting a durable, seamless liner that hardens inside the existing pipe. The result is a brand-new pipe within the old one, capable of lasting up to 50 years.Services Offered by New Drain of Florida Include:• Trenchless pipe lining (CIPP)• Trenchless sewer repair & replacement• Cast iron drain restoration• Sewer camera inspections• Hydro jetting & descaling• Commercial and residential pipe rehabilitation• Preventative maintenance programsEach project begins with a high-resolution video inspection to diagnose the issue accurately. From there, technicians clean and prep the line before inserting and curing the epoxy liner in place.Serving Residential & Commercial Clients Across South Florida, New Drain of Florida works with homeowners, commercial property managers, HOAs, restaurants, shopping centers, medical facilities, and industrial locations. Their services provide an ideal solution for properties that cannot afford downtime or major structural disruption.About New Drain of FloridaNew Drain of Florida is a Boca Raton–based trenchless pipe lining company specializing in modern, non-invasive sewer and drain repair across South Florida. With a focus on precision, efficiency, and customer service, the company delivers durable solutions that extend the life of existing pipes and prevent costly future failures.

