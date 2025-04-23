La Vela Coffee Returns to Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix for Fourth Consecutive Year

La Vela Coffee

La Vela Coffee is proud to announce its official invitation to the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, marking its fourth consecutive year at the prestigious event

We’re honored to be invited back to such a world-class event. It’s a huge moment for Miami, and there’s no better place to showcase the energy and flavor of our city” — Salomon Moreno, President of La Vela Coffee

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Vela Coffee , Miami’s long-standing coffee roaster and espresso cart expert, is proud to announce its official invitation to the 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, marking its fourth consecutive year at the prestigious global event.Known for energizing South Florida with bold flavors and premium coffee experiences, La Vela Coffee has become a staple at the Miami Grand Prix. It serves race-goers, VIPs, and team members with artisan brews directly from its Miami Gardens roastery. As the excitement of Formula One roars into town, La Vela Coffee will once again fuel the action, one cup at a time.“We’re honored to be invited back to such a world-class event,” said Salomon Moreno, President of La Vela Coffee. “It’s a huge moment for Miami, and there’s no better place to showcase the energy and flavor of our city."La Vela Coffee will have its premium espresso on-site throughout race weekend, offering fan-favorite drinks and exclusive blends. Guests can expect signature cold brews, handcrafted lattes, and a taste of the locally roasted quality that makes La Vela a standout name in Miami’s vibrant coffee scene.From local cafés & restaurants to high-profile events like the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, La Vela Coffee continues to lead Miami’s coffee culture with fresh, small-batch roasts and unmatched service.

