Submit Release
News Search

There were 263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,403 in the last 365 days.

AHA praises legislation extending incentive payments for Medicare Advanced Alternative Payment Models

The AHA Aug. 28 expressed support for the Preserving Patient Access to Accountable Care Act in comments to House and Senate sponsors of the bill. The legislation would extend Medicare’s Advanced Alternative Payment Model incentive payments and maintain adequate qualifying thresholds.

“The Medicare Advanced APM incentive payments prevent attrition in value-based care models and provide crucial resources to hospitals and health systems,” the AHA wrote. “Although clinicians who participate in Advanced APMs will receive a slightly higher update to the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule conversion factor beginning in calendar year 2026, this alone will not be a sufficient incentive to join or remain in these models. Advanced APM incentive payments enable clinicians and hospitals to invest the necessary resources in care redesign and coordination, as well as technology infrastructure, to participate in Advanced APMs successfully.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA praises legislation extending incentive payments for Medicare Advanced Alternative Payment Models

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more