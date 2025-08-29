AHA comments to HRSA on proposed 340B rebate model program

The AHA Aug. 27 said the Health Resources and Services Administration should abandon its 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program.

“It is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem,” the AHA wrote to HRSA. “More accurately, it is a ‘solution’ that will create a host of problems for those who provide care for rural and other underserved Americans. But given the agency’s apparent interest in forging ahead, HRSA must impose stronger, inescapable safeguards — including a method to ensure that drug companies pay for the full range of costs and administrative burdens associated with a rebate model. And it must incorporate strict enforcement mechanisms to address drug companies’ inevitable noncompliance.”

HRSA July 31 announced the pilot program, which will provide certain drugmakers the option to effectuate access to 340B discounted pricing for certain drugs under a rebate model. The agency is currently accepting comments through Sept. 8 and has asked drug manufacturers to submit rebate model plans by Sept. 15.

The AHA, joined by several other national groups representing 340B hospitals, earlier this month urged HRSA to extend the timeline for stakeholder comments, agency consideration and manufacturer rebate plan submissions for its 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program.