Entravel and Jumper.Exchange Launch Jumper Travel, With Up to 60% Off Hotels Worldwide with Crypto Payments & Cashback

Jumper Travel

Entravel & Jumper.Exchange is launching Jumper Travel, granting its global crypto community exclusive access to over 1M hotels.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entravel has partnered with Jumper.Exchange, the leading cross-chain swap and bridge platform—often dubbed "Crypto’s Everything Exchange"— to unveil Jumper Travel , a new service granting its global community exclusive access to over 1 million hotels, discounted by up to 60%. The platform combines deeply discounted, non-public hotel inventory with crypto-friendly payments and up to 3 % extra cashback through the Jumper Pass Perks program, turning users onchain achievements into real-world travel utility.Entravel, the crypto industry’s leading travel infrastructure provider, powers Jumper Travel with its specialized booking technology. Entravel has built white-label travel platforms for some of the biggest names in Web3, enabling users to access insider hotel and airline rates previously reserved for closed networks. By integrating Entravel’s infrastructure with Jumper’s exchange ecosystem, the partnership brings together real-time trading liquidity with exclusive global travel inventory—something not offered on traditional booking sites.Jumper.Exchange is also seeing impressive growth throughput. According to DefiLlama, Jumper has processed a cumulative DEX aggregator trading volume of approximately $6.52 billion, with recent activity including $417 million in the past 30 days.With Jumper Travel, users can seamlessly book premium and luxury hotels worldwide at rates far lower than mainstream booking platforms. The addition of cashback rewards makes travel even more cost-effective for Jumper’s growing Web3 community.Key Benefits- Lowest hotel prices worldwide – exclusive, non-public hotel rates- Up to 60 % savings compared to traditional platforms- Up to 3 % cashback with the Jumper Perks program- 1 million+ hotels worldwide, including premium and luxury chains- Flexible payments – crypto and traditional methods supported“Entravel is proud to power Jumper Travel, enabling millions of Jumper users to access insider hotel rates with crypto-friendly payments and cashback rewards,” said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, CEO of Entravel. “Together, we are building real-world value for the Web3 community.”“At Jumper.Exchange, we are focused on creating practical use cases that bring crypto into everyday life. With Jumper Travel, our users not only unlock exclusive hotel discounts but also earn up to 3 % cashback through our perks program. It’s a natural extension of our mission to deliver value beyond swaps,” said Marko Jurina, CEO - Director Consumer Strategy & Growth at Jumper.Exchange.About Jumper.Exchange Jumper Exchange is the all-in-one platform for swapping and bridging across 50+ chains. Powered by LI.FI, it delivers the best rates by aggregating liquidity from bridges, DEX aggregators, and intent-based systems.About EntravelEntravel is the leading crypto travel infrastructure platform specializing in private, members-only rates on premium hotels and airlines. Entravel powers travel solutions for some of the biggest names in the crypto industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.