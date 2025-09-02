Deputy Minister of Energy Transition & Water Transformation (PETRA ) to Keynote Data Centres Towards Net-Zero Summit

Data Centres Towards Net-Zero Summit 23-24 Sept Kuala Lumpur Data Centres Towards Net-Zero

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysia will take centre stage in the regional dialogue on green digital infrastructure as the Data Centres Towards Net-Zero Summit convenes on 23–24 September 2025 at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur.The summit will feature a keynote address by Y B. Tuan Haji Akmal Nasir, Deputy Minister Ministry of Energy Transition & Water Transformation ( PETRA). Known for his bold and advanced views on the urgency of energy transition, the Deputy Minister will also participate in a pooled press interview session immediately after his address.A Gathering of Policymakers, Industry Leaders, and InnovatorsThe two-day summit brings together government agencies, energy providers, investors, data centre operators, and technology innovators to explore Malaysia’s roadmap to sustainable data centres , and how the region can align rapid digital infrastructure growth with net-zero commitments.Speaker and Topic Highlights include:• Investment Trends & Market ExpansionDedi Iskandar, DatacenterHawk – How sustainability influences site selection, power sourcing, and investment in Asia’s DC market.• Real Estate’s Role in DecarbonisationJames Rix, JLL Malaysia – Low-carbon construction, modular builds, and circular economy principles in data centre design.• Path to Net Zero: Standards & CertificationsPatrick Chan, Uptime Institute – Navigating global reporting and certification frameworks.• MDEC’s Vision for Green DCsTan Tze Meng, MDEC – Malaysia’s national strategy to become a hub for sustainable, next-generation data centres.• Water StewardshipYB Abdul Kadir Bin Mohd Din, Chairman, SPAN – New guidelines to safeguard water resources as data centre demand rises.• Powering the Digital FutureEzziliah Kamal Effendi, Tenaga Nasional Berhad – Grid strategies and renewable solutions to meet high-density data centre needs.• Clean Energy Perspectives PanelConstant Energy, Solarvest, Leader Energy, Ditrolic Energy – Opportunities and challenges of scaling solar, storage, and interconnectivity.• Exploring Nuclear OptionsDr. Alvin Chew, NTU – The potential role of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in powering data centres.Matthew Chew, HY - Digital Twins for safety of nuclear power plants• Operator PerspectivesSuppan Saravanamuthu, Iron Mountain Data Centers – Driving 24/7 clean energy commitments across APAC.Thava Maniam, Kuok Group (K2 Strategic) – Procuring renewable power and implementing green technologies.Dmitriy Nikolaychik, Irix – Achieving performance with hydropowered DC architecture.Nishi Vissamraju, NEXTDC – Climate, water, governance, and AI-driven optimisation strategies.Benedict Kwok, TM Nxera – Building Malaysia’s next-generation, AI-ready hyperscale platform.• Regional Grid & Policy InsightsBeni Suryadi, ASEAN Centre for Energy – Decarbonising ASEAN’s grid through cross-border interconnections.• The Energy-Data NexusArthur D. Little – Future-proofing Asia’s digital infrastructure.• Innovations in Powering DCsSiemens Energy & Wärtsilä – From AC to DC grids, integrating renewables, and BESS deployment.• Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs)Asia CarbonX, Bursa Malaysia, REDEX – Frameworks and demand for credible cross-border REC adoption.• Carbon Reduction Beyond RECsCarbon Trust, ENGIE Impact, Lock Two Three – High-quality carbon removals and Scope 3 strategies.• Advanced Cooling TechnologiesCharles Lee, Cundall – Deploying liquid cooling in tropical, high-density environments.Why It MattersAs data centres become the backbone of Asia’s digital economy, their energy intensity poses a significant sustainability challenge. The summit will address critical issues such as grid readiness, renewable procurement, ESG reporting, cooling innovations , and circular construction practices. It will also serve as a platform for policymakers and industry leaders to chart a coordinated path toward carbon neutrality, while providing practical insights for operators and investors.The summit expects to welcome regional delegates from Data centre operators & developers, to Investors & financiers, to Energy providers & utilities, to Technology vendors & sustainability consultants and many more. For registration or more details , visit https://www.cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=250915&pu=309381 or contact: bindar@ipa.com.my

