Stars & Spurs Shine at Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2025 in Arlington, TX

Legendary musician Cavin Yarbrough of Yarbrough & Peoples, honored posthumously at TIFA 2025.

Texas talent shines as Sheran Goodspeed-Keyton and Mohammed Paika honor Cavin Yarbrough while Gail Cronauer receives the LIFT Award.

TIFA 2025: More Than An Awards Show. It's A Movement.” — Jeanette Greenwood, CEO & Founder of Ladies in Film & Television

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The spotlight will shine on Texas talent as the Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards (TIFA) 2025 returns for its third year, celebrating independent filmmakers, artists, and cultural icons who embody the heart and soul of storytelling. Hosted by Ladies in Film & Television (LIFT), the red-carpet gala takes place at the Bob Duncan Center in Arlington, Texas, under this year’s theme: “Stars & Spurs.”Gail Cronauer Named LIFT Award HonoreeRenowned actress and educator Gail Cronauer will receive the prestigious LIFT Award, honoring her decades of dedication to performance and mentorship in Texas. Cronauer’s extraordinary career across stage and screen has inspired countless artists and elevated the state’s creative reputation.“TIFA 2025 is more than an award show — it’s a celebration of Texas artistry. Honoring Gail Cronauer with the LIFT Award and paying tribute to Cavin Yarbrough reminds us that our stories, music, and talent are what make Texas shine brightest.” – Jeanette Greenwood, CEO & Founder of Ladies in Film & TelevisionMusical Tributes to Cavin YarbroughThe gala will also honor legendary musician Cavin Yarbrough, one-half of the platinum-selling duo Yarbrough & Peoples, whose hits include “Don’t Stop the Music” and “Guilty.”In a special program sequence, recording artist Mohammed Paika, a 2025 nominee for Best Music Video (Just Human), will open with a heartfelt tribute performance. He will be followed by jazz sensation Sheran Goodspeed-Keyton, whose powerful voice and stage presence will continue the celebration of Cavin’s artistry and enduring influence.Adding to this moving moment, Cavin’s wife, Alisa People, will be honored with a surprise presentation on stage, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire generations in both music and film.Performances to RememberBeyond the awards, audiences will enjoy live music from Sheran Goodspeed-Keyton and Mohammed Paika, blending jazz, soul, and contemporary sounds. These performances highlight the rich diversity of Texas artistry and bring together music and film under one roof.“TIFA has always been about more than just trophies,” Greenwood said. “It’s about shining a light on talent that connects us — through film, storytelling, or music.”A Night of Stars & SpursThe red carpet will sparkle as guests are welcomed by our Special Guest Emcee, Nina The Emcee, the dynamic voice of 105.7 FM. Known for her energy and star power, Nina will set the tone for an unforgettable evening. Guests will enjoy the excitement of flashing cameras, a lively vendor showcase, and the exclusivity of our VIP lounge. For the first time, TIFA will also debut its Media Room, where nominees and special guests will be interviewed live on the spot. The celebration continues as Texas filmmakers take center stage, with honors presented in feature films, short films, documentaries, youth projects, and music videos.Event InformationWhat: Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards 2025When: Saturday, September 6, 2025Where: Bob Duncan Center, Arlington, TXTheme: Stars & SpursAbout Ladies in Film & Television (LIFT)Founded by Jeanette Greenwood, Ladies in Film & Television is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women and independent filmmakers through education, training, recognition, and networking. The Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards is its signature program, celebrating the artistry, resilience, and impact of Texas filmmakers while connecting them with industry resources.Media Contact:Jeanette Greenwood, CEO/FounderLadies in Film & TelevisionEmail: tifa@ladiesinfilm.comWebsite: www.ladiesinfilm.org

