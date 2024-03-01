LADIES IN FILM & TELEVISION CELEBRATE WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH IN GRAND STYLE
A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done.”ARLINGTON, TX, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonprofit organization Ladies in Film & Television (LIFT) is thrilled to announce the upcoming 2nd Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards, taking place on March 29th and 30th, in honor of Women's History Month. The event will kick off with a Networking Mixer on Friday night at J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill in Arlington, TX, followed by the glamorous Red-Carpet Event on Saturday, March 30th, at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel in Arlington.
This year's event promises to be a night to remember, with the legendary musical duo Yarbrough & Peoples as hosts, and a special tribute to the esteemed Texas actress, Irma P. Hall. Additionally, Sheran Goodspeed-Keyton will be presented with the prestigious LIFT Award for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.
Guests can look forward to captivating performances by local talents and a live DJ, creating an unforgettable evening of celebration and recognition. Join us for the Red-Carpet Experience from 5-7 pm, featuring an open cash bar with a plated meal, followed by the main event starting promptly at 7:30 pm. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a magical night honoring the best in Texas independent talent and the incredible women who shape the industry.
For more information and tickets, please visit the Ladies in Film & Television website at www.ladiesinfilm.org. Let's come together to celebrate and support the talented individuals who make Texas Indie Filmmaking shine.
This year we are humbled to share our causes Human Trafficking & Fentaynl Awareness with hopes to bring more awareness to the communities at large.
