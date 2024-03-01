LADIES IN FILM & TELEVISION CELEBRATE WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH IN GRAND STYLE

Join us for the 2024 Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards Show

2nd Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards Celebrates Indie Artists

A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done.” — Marge Piercy, poet

ARLINGTON, TX, USA, March 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nonprofit organization Ladies in Film & Television (LIFT) is thrilled to announce the upcoming 2nd Annual Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards , taking place on March 29th and 30th, in honor of Women's History Month. The event will kick off with a Networking Mixer on Friday night at J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill in Arlington, TX, followed by the glamorous Red-Carpet Event on Saturday, March 30th, at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel in Arlington.This year's event promises to be a night to remember, with the legendary musical duo Yarbrough & Peoples as hosts, and a special tribute to the esteemed Texas actress, Irma P. Hall. Additionally, Sheran Goodspeed-Keyton will be presented with the prestigious LIFT Award for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.Guests can look forward to captivating performances by local talents and a live DJ, creating an unforgettable evening of celebration and recognition. Join us for the Red-Carpet Experience from 5-7 pm, featuring an open cash bar with a plated meal, followed by the main event starting promptly at 7:30 pm. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a magical night honoring the best in Texas independent talent and the incredible women who shape the industry.For more information and tickets, please visit the Ladies in Film & Television website at www.ladiesinfilm.org . Let's come together to celebrate and support the talented individuals who make Texas Indie Filmmaking shine.This year we are humbled to share our causes Human Trafficking & Fentaynl Awareness with hopes to bring more awareness to the communities at large.

An Invitation from the President of Ladies in Film & Television