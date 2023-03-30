HOLLYWOOD DESCENDS ON ARLINGTON AT THE INAUGURAL TEXAS INDIE FILMMAKER AWARDS CEREMONY
Local Texas Music Legends natives, Yarbrough & Peoples, host the Inaugural Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards
An event of this magnitude has been needed for so very long in Texas", says Jeanette Greenwood, Founder and CEO of Ladies in Film and Television.”ARLINGTON, TEXAS, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLLYWOOD DESCENDS ON ARLINGTON AT THE INAUGURAL TEXAS INDIE FILMMAKER AWARDS CEREMONY PRESENTED BY LADIES IN FILM & TELEVISION (L.I.F.T.)
— Jeanette Greenwood
Inaugural Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards
Hilton Hotel – Arlington, TX
March 24th – 26th, 2023
Ladies in Film and Television (L.I.F.T.) along with sponsors Maverick Entertainment and Louisiana Film Prize created an evening reminiscent of Hollywood awards show complete with a kickoff party, red carpet, celebrity VIPs, live performances, and keepsake awards! The Inaugural Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards (presented by Ladies in Film & Television) was an opportunity to honor filmmakers, independent artists, and others who contribute to creative works but far too often go unrecognized in the Texas and global Entertainment Industry.
Local Texas natives, Yarbrough & Peoples, were the celebrity VIP emcees for the evening and they also introduced the presenters who included local news anchor, Tiffany Liou, from WFAA Channel 8, and a host of current and former L.I.F.T. Board members. Best Director awards for Short Film, Feature Film, Talk Show, Web Series, Documentary, Stage Play, Music Video, and Youth Short Film were just a few of the many awards that were distributed throughout the evening to Talent of all ages, genders, and ethnicities.
Founder and CEO, Jeanette Greenwood presented the L.I.F.T. award to Demarcus Bailey for always walking in excellence by providing opportunities to others, and his film, “Forbidden Love,” made it to Peacock (NBCUniversal’s streaming service).
While Hollywood may have descended on Arlington for the festivities leading up to and including the Inaugural Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards ceremony, it was clear that everything else about the evening was meant to LIFT (pun intentional) up independent artists in Texas and Ladies in Film & Television plan to continue doing just that.
Formerly Headline Mentors & Performing Arts, Ladies in Film & Television (L.I.F.T.) is an industry leader in shattering gender inequalities in the film industry. Originally founded on January 30, 2009, as HMPA Inc., the 501(c)3 non-profit organization was rebranded in January 2020 as Ladies in Film & Television and continues to shine light and elevate rising stars in the Dallas creative scene.
For more information about L.I.F.T. or the Texas Independent Filmmaker Awards, contact Jeanette Greenwood.
Jeanette Greenwood
Ladies in Film & Television
+1 817-406-5438
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Highlights from "Texas Indie Filmmaker Awards"