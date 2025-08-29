Regenerating the Future with Ethical Hospitality at Quinta Marugo

Quinta Marugo

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spanning over 30 hectares of secluded beauty in the heartland of the Alentejo region of central Portugal, you’ll find Quinta Marugo , a wellbeing retreat center and boutique hotel. Green Globe is proud to announce that it has awarded Quinta Marugo its inaugural certification, recognition of the property’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.Co-Founders of Quinta Marugo, MaryAnn Voli and Ugo Uberti Foppa said, “At Quinta Marugo, we do not see ourselves as owners of the land, but as its stewards. Every choice - from soil regeneration to zero-waste systems - reflects our deep commitment to living in harmony with nature. Green Globe certification is a powerful affirmation that ethical hospitality is not only possible, but it is also necessary.”Starting in 2019, Quinta Marugo’s sustainability vision has been a long time in the making. Meticulous planning has gone into the entire design and concept of the retreat center that revolves around circular economy principles.Restoring the Land, Regenerating the FutureWhen MaryAnn and Ugo first arrived, the soil around Quinta Marugo was extremely depleted due to tilling and the land laying bare for extended periods in preparation for planting grass for sheep farming.To regenerate the land, Ugo decided on a strategy to prevent further topsoil erosion by planting native drought resistant bushes that provided ground cover. During periods of heavy rainfall the bushes act to keep topsoil intact and when the area is experiencing droughts, the bushes retain humidity to help keep moisture and life in the soil. After four years, the area planted with native bushes is thriving and much greener than surrounding drier areas.From Soil to Soul: A True Farm-to-Table ModelQuinta Marugo has a 1,000-square-meter veggie garden that provides local and seasonal vegetables for the vegetarian retreat. To cater for its many mouth-watering vegetarian dishes and sweet delights created in the kitchen, the retreat collaborates with neighboring organic farms that provide a steady supply of freshly grown fruits and vegetables. In line with permaculture practices implemented by Ugo, manure from resident horses and donkeys, and worm castings are used in compost to fertilize the onsite veggie garden. Companion planting is also preferred to avoid insecticide use. Ugo likes to share his gardening practices on social media to educate people about the benefits of gardening.They also like sharing their healthy eating habits with guests through their menus.“One positive outcome was that we discovered that our Zero sugar menu has inspired our guests to reduce the amount of processed sugar in their diets and feel better because of it,” said MaryAnn.Zero Chemicals, Zero Waste, Maximum IntegrityTo reduce its environmental impact, Quinta Marugo adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management plan that focuses on eco-friendly initiatives and optimizes use of natural resources. Visitors are also encouraged to participate in initiatives designed for a comfortable eco-conscious stay.Water is sourced from two onsite boreholes, black and grey water is recycled and filtered, and rainwater from gutters is collected and stored in tanks. The retreat has a swimming pool that uses plants to biologically clean the water, eliminating the use of chlorine or salt. This has created a unique ecosystem that attracts birds and other natural fauna. In addition, the ETAP water treatment system is plant-based and chemical-free lowering the property’s ecological footprint.Solar energy provides most of the power at the property. To save electricity, air conditioning systems are not used in rooms. Instead, the retreat relies on natural construction methods such as thick walls, double roof insulation and strategic use of windows and blackout curtains to keep interiors cool. Guests are also educated on how to keep cool naturally, despite high outdoor temperatures experienced during the warmer months. Happily, the center has received compliments on how comfortable the rooms are when visitors follow the suggested advice on cooling practices.Quinta Marugo buys organic cleaning supplies and products in pouches or paper packaging to eliminate chemical use and reduce waste generation. All cleaning products are naturally derived and chemical free. In guest bathrooms, bath gels are available in compostable pouches from www.ethosa.com which minimize waste as only water is needed to create the gel. As bath gel is mostly water, transportation costs and the property’s carbon footprint have been significantly lowered with the introduction of the lighter powder shower gel.Read more about Quinta Marugo’s sustainable practices here ContactUgo Uberti FoppaQuinta MarugoVilla Marugo Lda.Estrada De Sāo BràsS/n7830-298 SerpaPortugalNIF 515005347‬‬‬e.mail: info@quintamarugo.comTel: ‭+351 284 094 760‬FB: Quinta Marugo RetreatsIG: Quinta Marugo

