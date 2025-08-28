Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 28

CANADA, August 29 - Released on August 28, 2025

As of 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 28, there are 41 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, 10 are categorized as contained, 29 are ongoing assessments and two are listed as protecting values. There are currently zero fires categorized as not contained.

Due to the significant de-escalation of wildfires in the province over the past several weeks, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will be moving to weekly wildfire update news releases going forward after tomorrow’s release, unless conditions change. The latest wildfire information and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

