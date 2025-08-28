Prune Your Elms Starting September 1

CANADA, August 28 - Released on August 28, 2025

If you are planning a little yardwork this Labour Day weekend, you can plan to trim your elm trees starting Monday. The last day of the annual ban on pruning elms is August 31.

The ban is in place from April 1 to August 31 each year to help reduce the risk of spreading Dutch Elm Disease (DED), a fungus spread by elm bark beetles that kills elm trees. Fresh cuts from pruning can attract the beetles and spread the disease to healthy trees.

Regular pruning outside the ban period helps keep trees healthy and better able to resist all kinds of diseases, including DED. Removing dead wood makes trees less attractive to elm bark beetles and other pests. With leaves still on the trees, dead branches are easier to spot and the early fall weather is ideal for tree maintenance.

Whether you hire someone or do it yourself, it is important to prune trees correctly as improper pruning can damage your trees and spread diseases. Anyone pruning elm trees commercially must have completed a provincially recognized training program or be under the supervision of someone who has.

Also important is to dispose of any elm wood promptly, at the location designated by your local municipal authority. Most often, it is the local landfill but check with your municipality about proper elm wood disposal in your area.

For more information, or if you suspect an elm tree may have DED, call the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224.

