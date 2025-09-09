WB Development Partners & New Era Companies Announce 8th Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Will Manage the Rehabilitation Hospital

Our team is excited to develop our second rehabilitation hospital in Indianapolis” — Daryn Eudaly, CEO and Co-Founder of New Era Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WB Development Partners and New Era Companies, two innovative companies partnering together in the healthcare development sector, are developing a new 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in South Indianapolis. The medical rehabilitation hospital will have modern private patient rooms, advanced technologies, and best-in-class rehabilitation services. The rehabilitation hospital is the second location in the Indianapolis market area, with Nobis Rehabilitation Partners as the Manager of both hospitals.

People with disabling illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for by a comprehensive team of physicians and therapists who will customize each patient’s intensive medical and physical rehabilitation program with an interdisciplinary rehab team approach during their inpatient stay.

“Our team is excited to develop our second rehabilitation hospital in Indianapolis,” said Daryn Eudaly, CEO and Co-Founder of New Era Companies. “Our state-of-the-art inpatient rehab hospital will care for patients in the southern part of Indianapolis. The hospital team, managed by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, will collaborate with the area health systems and physician community to develop the best inpatient rehabilitation programs needed.”

About WB Development Partners

WB Development Partners is a leading full-service real estate development firm, providing high-quality service and project management for a variety of development needs across multiple industries. WB’s team will work with you every step of the way to understand your development needs and goals. We are with you from conception to final completion of your project through land acquisition, permitting, design, and construction. For more information about WB Development Partners, visit wbdevpartners.com.

About New Era Companies

New Era is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate development and capital investment company. New Era has a strong track record of successful, high-quality medical, mixed-use developments and strategic acquisitions. New Era works with healthcare systems, medical groups, and communities to strategically and programmatically enhance the level of medical services in the communities they serve. Our multidisciplinary approach and seasoned management team deliver consistent results for our investors and clients. For more information about New Era Companies, visit neweracompanies.com



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has currently opened 18 rehabilitation hospitals, and has another seven hospitals under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.