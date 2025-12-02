AWARE INDUSTRIAL APPOINTS BRAD RAPHAEL AS PRESIDENT

Bringing Military Proven Next-generation 3D Ear Scanning Technology and the Highest Accuracy Custom Hearing Protection Available to Industrial Workforces

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aware Industrial announced the appointment of Brad Raphael, a distinguished leader in industrial safety and enterprise protection programs, as its new President. Raphael brings a proven record of guiding large-scale safety initiatives across high-noise industries and is widely respected for elevating hearing-conservation performance for major manufacturers and complex industrial workforces. He joins Aware Industrial to expand access to military-tested custom hearing protection made from next-generation 3D ear scans that map the entire ear canal to the second bend, delivering the closest anatomical match and most accurate hearing protection available today.Aware’s eFit 3D ear scanner supersedes the use of traditional silicone ear molds, which are less accurate, invasive, and have procedural risks. Developed with more than $20 million in R&D funding, it represents a major leap forward in custom hearing protection. The platform is the only FDA-cleared 3D ear scanner capable of capturing a complete digital model of the ear, the region responsible for achieving a true acoustic seal, consistent attenuation performance, and long-term comfort.Raphael said he selected Aware because of the unmatched accuracy and military-proven performance of its technology. “What impressed me most is that Aware’s 3D scanning platform captures the full ear anatomy in its natural state with extraordinary precision,” said Raphael. “That depth of detail is essential for comfort and performance. After seeing how thoroughly this technology has been tested and validated with elite military units, I’m excited to bring this level of custom hearing protection to industrial companies.”Sam Kellett Jr., CEO of Aware, said, “Brad brings a depth of industrial safety expertise that few leaders in the field possess. He grew the largest industrial custom hearing protection company in North America and successfully scaled complex protection programs for large workforces. His proven ability to drive enterprise adoption will be instrumental in accelerating the shift from traditional silicone impression methods to our market-disrupting 3D ear-scanning technology. With his industry-trusted credibility, he will effectively educate leaders on the safer, faster, more accurate, and higher-precision protection standard delivered by 3D Ear Scanning. Brad’s leadership positions Aware Industrial for a powerful next phase of growth.”One of Aware’s flagship products, Aware EarShield, enables natural conversational hearing while keeping workers protected—preserving key speech frequencies (125–1000 Hz) to maintain connection even in 100+ dB environments. Aware offers a broad product line, including comm-enabled models that integrate seamlessly with radio systems and metal-detectable options for high-compliance facilities. Built from proprietary silicone and engineered for high noise conditions. All models are backed by an industry-leading four-year warranty and a 100% Perfect Fit Guarantee.###About Aware IndustrialAware Industrial delivers U.S. military-proven custom hearing protection to America’s loudest industries. Originally engineered for elite units and built on Aware’s patented, FDA-cleared 3D ear-scanning technology, every device is digitally modeled by mapping the ear canal to the second bend—critical for achieving a true acoustic seal, superior comfort, and consistent protection accuracy. This precision-fit approach replaces the inconsistent performance of foam earplugs and raises the standard for long-term worker safety and compliance. Aware Industrial is a subsidiary of Aware Custom Biometric Wearables, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with its Aware Hearable Lab in San Diego, CA. www.AwareIndustrial.com For media inquiries:

