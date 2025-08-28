SafePackage™ now operational with postal partners for duty collection & remittance to U.S. CBP

SafePackage™ was built for this exact moment, combining technology and trust to keep global trade moving forward.” — John Farley, CEO of SafePackage™

UT, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafePackage™ is now fully operational with postal partners worldwide, successfully collecting and remitting duties to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on international mail. This milestone ensures packages reach U.S. consumers smoothly and in full compliance with the latest regulatory framework.A regulatory turning point: end of de minimisOn July 30, 2025, Executive Order 14324 suspended the long-standing de minimis duty-free exemption for parcels entering the United States. Effective August 29, every postal shipment must include duty collection and guaranteed remittance. This change has created an urgent need for postal operators and their technology partners to adapt quickly, ensuring uninterrupted delivery and alignment with CBP rules.John Farley, CEO of SafePackage™, emphasized:“With the end of de minimis, postal operators need more than just a quick fix: they need a partner they can rely on. SafePackage™ was built for this exact moment, combining technology and trust to keep global trade moving forward.”SafePackage™ in action: Duty collection and remittance operationalSince early August, SafePackage™ has been working with postal partners, proving that duty collection and remittance are not just concepts but fully functional processes. The system integrates directly into postal networks, automatically calculating, collecting, and remitting duties in real time to CBP.Key benefits for postal operators include:• Proven reliability in real-world production with international partners• Seamless integration with minimal operational disruption• Accurate processing aligned with CBP requirements• Uninterrupted delivery for end customers despite the end of de minimisChoosing the right partner mattersWith the end of de minimis, many organizations are moving quickly to secure solutions. But when it comes to duty collection and remittance, choosing a proven and reliable partner makes all the difference. SafePackage™ is tested in real-world operations, certified by CBP, and built on a foundation of accuracy and trust.Postal operators benefit not only from seamless integration and operational reliability, but also from competitive pricing and the flexibility to work with multiple providers under CBP’s framework. This ensures resilience, efficiency, and security as the industry adapts to the new regulatory environment.Leaders in compliance innovationSafePackage™ is a subsidiary of International Bridge, a pioneer in e-commerce logistics with over 25 years of experience serving major retailers, marketplaces, and 3PLs. Together, SafePackage™ and International Bridge have consistently demonstrated leadership in compliance innovation, technology, and logistics.For the past decade, SafePackage™ has developed solutions that shaped industry standards — not chased them. With CBP certification and live operations underway, SafePackage™ is setting the benchmark for compliant, efficient, and trusted cross-border shipping.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.