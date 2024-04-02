Improving Cargo Shipping Experiences - International Bridge introduces IB Air Cargo services
International Bridge introduces IB Air Cargo servicesSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Bridge (IB), a leading provider of small-parcel shipping services for major e-commerce retailers worldwide, announces the launch of IB Air Cargo, an innovative solution to its suite of shipping services.
Since its establishment in 1997, IB has been committed to facilitating seamless cross-border e-commerce experiences. What began as a specialized service for shipping vintage clothes from the US to Japan has evolved into a global mission to connect businesses and customers across borders. Starting in 2003, IB expanded its reach to non-continental areas such as Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, US territories, and military addresses, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for high-volume shippers.
Driven by a customer-centric approach and a passion for innovation, IB is elevating the shipping experience to new heights with the introduction of IB Air Cargo. Tailored to meet the specific needs of customers, IB Air Cargo offers an exceptional personalized approach that surpasses traditional air freight solutions, particularly to and from Puerto Rico, a crucial hub in the Caribbean logistics landscape.
IB Air Cargo will offer connections to the most important airports across the continental United States, challenging transit times and redefining expectations. The initial connections will facilitate cargo shipments from San Juan to the Lower 48, with CVG, ORD and MIA as the first destinations on our list. Through proactive communication and collaboration with carrier partners, IB ensures seamless interaction with clients, providing precise shipping updates before they are even requested. Furthermore, IB's commitment to transparency guarantees that there are no hidden fees or surprises along the way.
"With IB Air Cargo, we are optimizing the booking process, freight pick-up, documentation, and airlift procurement,” says Glen Gates, President at International Bridge Air Cargo. "Our commitment to exceptional care and handling ensures the highest performing service, with timely communications and on-time performance, all at an affordable all-inclusive rate."
IB Air Cargo represents a significant milestone in IB's journey to provide exceptional shipping services to businesses and consumers worldwide. With its commitment to excellence and dedication to innovation, IB continues to set new standards in the industry, especially for destinations outside the continental US.
Contact: aircargo@myib.com or +1-877-727-3313
For media inquiries, please contact: marcom@myib.com
About International Bridge (IB):
Founded in 1997, International Bridge (IB) is a trusted provider of high-quality small-parcel shipping services to major e-commerce retailers worldwide. With a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, IB offers a comprehensive suite of shipping solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses and consumers across borders. From its roots in shipping vintage clothes from the US to Japan, IB has expanded its reach to facilitate seamless e-commerce experiences globally.
http://www.myib.com/air-cargo
Vesna Vukasovic
International bridge
marcom@myib.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram