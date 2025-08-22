SafePackage™ Now officially a CBP-approved “Qualified Party” for duty collection on international mail

UT, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re proud to announce a significant regulatory milestone: SafePackage™ has been officially recognized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as a Qualified Party authorized to collect and remit duties on international mail shipments, as mandated by Executive Order 14324, which suspends de minimis duty-free treatment across all countries.What this means for international postal carriersDuty compliance handled: As a CBP-certified Qualified Party, SafePackage™ is now authorized to calculate, collect, and remit duties on behalf of carriers, streamlining compliance and minimizing regulatory complexity for international mail shipments.De Minimis No More: With the elimination of duty-free de minimis treatment coming into effect on August 29, 2025, every international mail item, regardless of its value is now subject to duty obligations. SafePackage™ ensures your shipments meet the new compliance standards hassle-free.Recognized by CBP: SafePackage™ is entity certified under this framework.By stepping into the role of CBP-certified Qualified Party, SafePackage™:Eases the burden on carriers by assuming duty processing & legal responsibility.Mitigates risk of penalties due to non-compliance under the expanded duty regulations.Ensures smoother customs clearance with duties accurately calculated and submitted on time. SafePackage™ is at the forefront of international postal clearance , simplifying the new duty landscape so you can focus on your business. Founded in 2013, SafePackage™ is an AI-powered compliance platform that automates customs verification, duty calculation, collection and remittance to CBP. SafePackage™ is a sister company to International Bridge Inc., a logistics leader with more than 20 years of experience serving global retailers in complex markets like Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The solution combines advanced technology with proven logistics expertise to make international shipping compliant, transparent, and efficient.

