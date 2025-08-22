Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,479 in the last 365 days.

SafePackage™ Now officially a CBP-approved 'Qualified Party' for duty collection on international mail

SafePackage™ Now officially a CBP-approved “Qualified Party” for duty collection on international mail

UT, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re proud to announce a significant regulatory milestone: SafePackage™ has been officially recognized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as a Qualified Party authorized to collect and remit duties on international mail shipments, as mandated by Executive Order 14324, which suspends de minimis duty-free treatment across all countries.

What this means for international postal carriers

Duty compliance handled: As a CBP-certified Qualified Party, SafePackage™ is now authorized to calculate, collect, and remit duties on behalf of carriers, streamlining compliance and minimizing regulatory complexity for international mail shipments.

De Minimis No More: With the elimination of duty-free de minimis treatment coming into effect on August 29, 2025, every international mail item, regardless of its value is now subject to duty obligations. SafePackage™ ensures your shipments meet the new compliance standards hassle-free.

Recognized by CBP: SafePackage™ is entity certified under this framework. 

By stepping into the role of CBP-certified Qualified Party, SafePackage™:

Eases the burden on carriers by assuming duty processing & legal responsibility.

Mitigates risk of penalties due to non-compliance under the expanded duty regulations.

Ensures smoother customs clearance with duties accurately calculated and submitted on time.

About SafePackage™

SafePackage™ is at the forefront of international postal clearance, simplifying the new duty landscape so you can focus on your business. Founded in 2013, SafePackage™ is an AI-powered compliance platform that automates customs verification, duty calculation, collection and remittance to CBP. SafePackage™ is a sister company to International Bridge Inc., a logistics leader with more than 20 years of experience serving global retailers in complex markets like Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The solution combines advanced technology with proven logistics expertise to make international shipping compliant, transparent, and efficient.

Shoshana Grove
International Bridge
+1 202-744-0931
shoshana.grove@safepackage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SafePackage™ Now officially a CBP-approved 'Qualified Party' for duty collection on international mail

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more