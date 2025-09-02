Merit Academy Launches Hands-On Tiny Home Construction Program

Merit Academy Prepares to Build a Tiny Home Merit Academy Careers In Construction Colorado

In partnership with The Seed & Bean, Careers in Construction Colorado (CICC), and the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs (HBA).

We’ve envisioned this since the moment Merit Academy was launched. This is an incredible program we are offering our students and I’m so proud to be a part of it.” — Dr. Gwynne Pekron, Headmaster, Merit Academy

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Academy is launching an exciting Tiny Home construction program for students, thanks to a partnership with The Seed & Bean, Careers in Construction Colorado (CICC), and the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs (HBA), the sponsoring CICC chapter for Merit Academy.Students will design and build a 240-square-foot Tiny Home on an 8-by-20-foot trailer, complete with a loft bedroom, full kitchen, bathroom, and living area. They will gain hands-on experience in every stage—from CAD design to framing, finishing, and client collaboration—while earning industry-recognized certifications through the Home Builders Institute (HBI) and OSHA-10 curriculum provided by CICC.“This project empowers students with practical skills they’ll use throughout their lives,” said Chris Thomas of The Seed & Bean. “Some may choose careers in construction, others may not—but ideally all of them will own a home someday. The idea is to help them not be scared of the home they live in.”For students like Clive Roman, an 11th grader at Merit, the program offers both career exploration and personal growth. “Just the experience of being able to say that I did it and then possibly using it in my future,” he said. “Last year we made demo walls and learned plumbing and electrical. I think I will be able to expand my knowledge on that.”Matthew Snelus, Construction Trades Teacher at Merit Academy, sees the program as a vital pathway for students. “Several of my students are already planning to make this their career. They’re excited because it’s empowering—they see a clear path to make a good living and be proud of what they do.” Dr. Gwynne Pekron, Headmaster at Merit Academy chimed in, “We’ve envisioned this since the moment Merit Academy was launched. This is an incredible program we are offering our students and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”Renee Zentz, President of Careers In Construction Colorado (CICC), added, “We’re thrilled to support Merit Academy students as they embark on this hands-on Tiny Home project. Programs like this give students real-world construction experience, teach valuable life skills, and open doors to rewarding careers in the trades. It’s exciting to see young people gain confidence, creativity, and the knowledge to build both homes and their futures.”About The Seed & BeanFounded in 2018, The Seed & Bean is dedicated to making homeownership more accessible through the design and construction of tiny homes. The organization emphasizes freedom and affordability, helping homeowners break free from the burden of large mortgages and high living costs. Led by a mechanical engineer with a passion for design and construction, and partnered with Forest Delano, an expert in home automation, The Seed & Bean combines creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation to bring small-space living to life.About Careers in Construction ColoradoCareers in Construction Colorado (CICC) is a 501c3 non-profit that believes students deserve choices for a sustainable and rewarding career, and the construction industry deserves a skilled workforce. Through work-based learning experiences in and outside the classroom, CICC students receive countless opportunities to successfully expand their construction skills. This program is equipped with certificates recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, internships, and career pathways right out of high school.About Merit AcademyMerit Academy is a public charter school in the Woodland Park School District.Merit Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/meritacademyk12

