HinderRUST® S4.0 and HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication are Weld-Thru Approved, Reinforcing Industrial Reliability

Weld Through Approved Logo Welding Pipeline without Use of Additional Primers HinderRUST for Metal Fabricating and Welding, a penetrating rust protection for metal which is weld-through approved, may be used during fabrication, welding, final finishing, storage, and shipping.

HinderRUST's versatility is that not only does it provide outstanding long-term corrosion protection, but it also integrates seamlessly into fabrication workflows where welding is essential.” — Gregg Reick, President of Fluoramics

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance lubricants and rust inhibitors, recently reconfirmed that HinderRUSTS4.0 and HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication & Welding successfully passed weld-thru testing , further demonstrating their strength, safety, and dependability in demanding industrial environments.Weld-thru testing is a critical procedure for evaluating how protective coatings perform when subjected to welding processes. During welding, coatings must resist burning, blistering, or producing harmful fumes that compromise both weld integrity and worker safety. HinderRUST has shown exceptional stability, proving it can be applied to metal surfaces prior to welding without negatively impacting weld quality or adhesion.“Our customers asked for proof, and we delivered,” said Gregg Reick, President of Fluoramics. “Passing weld-thru testing was a milestone that underscored HinderRUST's versatility. Not only does it provide outstanding long-term corrosion protection, but it also integrates seamlessly into fabrication workflows where welding is essential.”Unlike traditional coatings, HinderRUST is a solvent-free, non-hazardous rust inhibitor formulated with Tufoil Technology. It creeps into microscopic metal pores, displaces moisture, and creates a self-healing barrier against corrosion. With its proven weld-thru performance, fabricators, contractors, and OEMs can confidently use HinderRUST for both pre-assembly protection and long-term rust prevention.Key Benefits of HinderRUST S4.0 and HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication & Welding:• Weld-Thru Approved: Safe for welding applications without compromising weld strength or appearance. Use it before, during, and after welding.• Provides excellent protection against rust during storage and shipping.• Superior Corrosion Protection: Penetrates deeply to block moisture and oxygen.• Environmentally Conscious: Free of solvents, PFAS, and VOCs.• Industrial Versatility: Ideal for pipelines, heavy equipment, automotive, fabrication, and marine industries.HinderRUST's successful weld-thru performance testing opens new possibilities for manufacturers and contractors seeking a multi-purpose solution that streamlines operations while maintaining the highest standards of protection.About Fluoramics, Inc.Fluoramics, Inc. has been a leader in high-performance lubricants, greases, and rust inhibitors for over 58 years. Known for innovation and reliability, Fluoramics products are proudly made in the USA and trusted worldwide in industries where failure is not an option.For more information on HinderRUST and its applications, visit www.fluoramics.com

