Mrs. Massachusetts and EMS To You Franchisee Shines at Mrs. America Pageant

Reigning Mrs. Massachusetts Jenny Heverly advocates for women navigating the silent battles that often come with motherhood. Through both The Healing Mother Project and EMS To You, Heverly is creating safe spaces for women to talk about what happens after the baby arrives, and after the world stops checking in.

Jenny Heverly advocates for women navigating loss, postpartum struggles, and the silent battles that often come with motherhood.

The Mrs. America stage gave me a powerful opportunity to speak for the women who feel unseen, to break the silence around postpartum pain, loss, and identity struggles.” — Jenny Heverly

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Jenny Heverly didn’t take home the crown at this year's Mrs. America pageant in Las Vegas, the reigning Mrs. Massachusetts and EMS To You franchisee made a powerful impression on the national stage. For Heverly, a proud wife and mother of two boys ages five and six, the spotlight was more than a personal triumph—it was a platform to inspire other women and mothers to look and feel their best.

“Motherhood is beautiful, but it can also be very lonely,” said Heverly. “Too many women are suffering quietly, feeling like they’ve lost themselves in the process of becoming everything to everyone else. I want to help them find their voices again—and remind them they haven’t disappeared. Healing doesn’t mean going back to who you were before—it means embracing who you are becoming, even in the mess, the grief, and the chaos.”

Heverly is the founder of The Healing Mother Project, a growing movement and social media platform dedicated to supporting women navigating loss, postpartum struggles, and the silent battles that often come with motherhood. Through honest storytelling, community resources, and advocacy, her message is clear and powerful: women don’t fade when they become mothers—they evolve.

Heverly’s own evolution is one of remarkable resilience and reinvention. She experienced postpartum depression as well as three pregnancy losses, two of which were back-to-back. While searching for healing—physically, emotionally, and mentally—she discovered Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training, a whole-body workout that uses a wearable device and delivers safe electrical impulses to activate muscles more deeply and efficiently during exercise.

The transformation sparked something bigger. Today, she owns and operates seven EMS To You mobile fitness franchise territories in metro Boston and helps others—including new moms, busy professionals, wellness enthusiasts, competitive athletes, and active seniors—reclaim their bodies, strength, and self-worth.

“EMS To You started as part of my own healing journey, but it’s become so much more,” Heverly said. “As a mom, I know how hard it can be to find time for yourself, let alone your health. EMS To You gives busy people, especially women and mothers, the chance to rebuild their strength, energy, and confidence on their own terms. It’s about showing up for yourself again—and knowing that’s not selfish, it’s necessary.”

Through both The Healing Mother Project and EMS To You, Heverly is creating safe spaces for women to talk about what happens after the baby arrives, and after the world stops checking in. Whether it’s grief, depression, identity loss, or physical recovery, she believes healing should never be a lonely road.

“I'm incredibly honored and excited to use my Mrs. Massachusetts platform to shine a national spotlight on these issues,” she added. “What's more, the Mrs. America stage gave me a powerful opportunity to speak for the women who feel unseen, to break the silence around postpartum pain, loss, and identity struggles—and to show that healing is possible, even in the hardest seasons of life.”

“Watching Jenny take the Mrs. America stage was nothing short of inspiring. She used that platform not just to represent herself, but to spotlight the spirit of modern motherhood,” said EMS To You founder and CEO Vanessa Barnett. “Jenny embodies the power of personal transformation, showing women everywhere that it's never too late to chase a dream, rewrite your story, or lead with purpose. We’re incredibly proud to have her as part of the EMS To You family."

In addition to using the Mrs. America stage to amplify her mission to help mothers heal, Heverly won the Best Costume award, a distinction that reflected her talent, originality, and commitment to representing Massachusetts with pride. Amid a sea of professionally designed ensembles, her custom-made outfit reflected not only her individuality but also the authenticity and dedication she brings to her causes. The heartfelt design became a symbol of the meaningful work she champions and further highlighted the depth behind her presence on such a prominent platform.

“When I walked on that stage, I thought of the countless hours poured into this project with love and gratitude. Every single stone on my costume was delicately placed with every woman and mother in my heart," she said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.