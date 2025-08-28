FLEOA Applauds Trump Administration’s Federal Hiring Directive to Protect American Cities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold strategy to secure public safety in America’s most vulnerable urban centers, President Donald Trump issued an executive order mandating expanded federal hiring to bolster law enforcement across U.S. cities. The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) strongly supports this initiative and applauds the administration’s commitment to restoring order and security.“FLEOA supports the initiative to keep our cities and citizens safe,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “At a time when violent crime surges in many urban areas, federal reinforcements can offer immediate, measurable relief.”According to FBI data, violent crime across major U.S. cities, including homicides, robberies, and assaults, has soared since 2023, deeply alarming law enforcement professionals and everyday Americans alike.In contrast, Washington, D.C., has experienced an undeniable decline in criminal activity following recent federal intervention. Since the deployment of the National Guard and federal law enforcement under the Trump administration, homicides have dropped to decades-low levels, with neighborhoods reporting 12 straight days without a single murder.Carjackings have decreased by 83 percent, robberies by 46 percent, and car thefts by 21 percent, contributing to a 22 percent decrease in overall violent crime. Violent crime is down nearly 50 percent from the same time period last year, CBS News reported.“These improvements reflect real safety restored to the streets of our capital,” Silverman noted. “Aligning federal hiring with the needs of America’s cities is an essential step forward for public safety.”The national leader among members of the law enforcement community, FLEOA urges the rapid expansion of federal law enforcement hiring to support state and local agencies, the strategic deployment of resources based on real-time crime data and community needs, and continuous oversight to ensure that federal support enhances local policing efforts.FLEOA represents the professional interests of the nation’s federal law enforcement officers, advocating for effective policing strategies, officer welfare, and the public safety of American communities.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

