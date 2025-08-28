Orlando Fun Party Rentals Expands Water Slide Rentals to Meet Growing Demand in Orlando, FL

Orlando Fun Party Rentals - Logo 20FT Purple Rush - Orlando Fun Party Rentals 3 Play Sports Carnival Game - Orlando Fun Party Rentals Boom Box Bounce - Orlando Fun Party Rentals Marble Castle Bouncer - Orlando Fun Party Rentals

Family-owned event rental company adds new inventory to support safe, outdoor entertainment across Central Florida.

We’re here to help families and communities celebrate with safe, high-quality fun they can count on.” — Tracey Hollingsworth - CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for outdoor entertainment continues to rise across Central Florida, Orlando Fun Party Rentals has expanded its selection of inflatable water slide rentals to meet the needs of families, schools, and organizations looking for safe, refreshing fun during the region’s hottest months. Based in Orlando, the family-owned and operated company has become a trusted name in event rentals, offering a range of inflatables and party essentials for celebrations of all sizes.

The expansion adds several new water slides to the company’s growing inventory, giving customers access to more options when planning summer events. With Central Florida experiencing record heat and a booming population, the timing reflects both a market response and a commitment to providing meaningful, affordable recreational experiences.

“Water slide rentals have become one of the most requested items in the summer months,” said Tracey Hollingsworth, owner of Orlando Fun Party Rentals. “We’re here to help families and communities celebrate with safe, high-quality fun they can count on. Expanding this part of our inventory allows us to better serve the increasing number of events we’re being asked to support.”

The company’s new water slides range in size, layout, and design, offering flexibility for both private backyard parties and larger public events. Some of the most popular additions include multi-lane water slides for racing-style fun, tropical-themed units that complement outdoor summer décor, and inflatable combinations that feature water slides with bounce house components. These options are ideal for birthdays, summer camps, block parties, church picnics, field days, and community festivals.

While each event is different, the common theme among bookings is the desire for active, outdoor entertainment that appeals to a wide age range. Hollingsworth notes that the appeal of water slides is universal—from toddlers and young children to teenagers and even adults, depending on the unit. “It’s an easy and engaging way to beat the heat and create a lasting memory. Whether it’s kids lining up for their turn or parents taking a slide themselves, it’s a shared experience that gets people smiling.”

Over the past year, Orlando Fun Party Rentals has seen steady growth in bookings, especially for water-based inflatables. The company attributes this to both the seasonal climate and the renewed popularity of backyard parties and outdoor gatherings. As more families look to host private events at home or within their communities, water slide rentals offer a fun, convenient solution that doesn’t require permanent installations or expensive entertainment alternatives.

To support the expansion, the company has streamlined its delivery and booking operations. Customers can view the entire water slide inventory on the website, where each product listing includes clear photos, size specifications, setup requirements, and pricing. The website allows customers to check availability in real time and reserve equipment with just a few clicks. A dedicated customer support team is available to assist with recommendations based on party size, venue dimensions, and age groups.

Orlando Fun Party Rentals delivers and sets up every inflatable at no additional charge within its service area, which includes Orlando, Winter Park, Apopka, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, Sanford, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, and surrounding communities. Each setup is handled by trained team members who ensure that equipment is properly installed, secured, and ready for use. Pickup is arranged at the end of the rental period, allowing customers to focus on their event without additional logistical stress.

The company also places an emphasis on cleanliness and reliability. Every inflatable is cleaned and sanitized after each use to ensure that all equipment arrives in excellent condition. Hollingsworth says this is especially important to customers hosting events for children. “Parents want to know the equipment is safe, clean, and reliable. That’s something we take very seriously and it’s one of the reasons we’ve earned repeat business and referrals over the years.”

Orlando Fun Party Rentals offers flexible rental options, including half-day, full-day, and multi-day packages. Special rates are available for schools, churches, and nonprofit organizations planning fundraisers, field days, or seasonal events. For large event rentals, the company provides bundled packages that combine water slides with other rental items such as bounce houses, obstacle courses, inflatable games, tents, tables, chairs, and concession machines.

In addition to equipment rentals, the company has become a valued partner to local schools and community groups. During the summer season, Orlando Fun Party Rentals supplies water slides for school field days, VBS programs, and city-run summer camps. In the fall and spring, the company continues to support events such as festivals, carnivals, and fundraisers with its wider range of inflatable and interactive attractions.

Hollingsworth credits much of the company’s growth to its loyal customer base and consistent word-of-mouth referrals. “Our best advertising comes from our customers. When someone has a great experience and tells a friend or neighbor, that’s how we grow. We’re not just providing a rental—we’re helping create special moments, and we take pride in that.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue building its inventory and expanding its service area. New water slide themes and configurations are expected to arrive in early 2026, along with enhancements to the online booking experience and customer service systems. Hollingsworth also hinted at additional interactive inflatable rentals that blend traditional water play with physical challenges, designed to appeal to older kids and teenagers.

Despite the business growth, Hollingsworth says the company remains committed to the same community-first values it was founded on. “We’re a local, family-run business. We live here, we raise our kids here, and we care about the families we serve. That’s why we put everything we have into every event.”

As Central Florida continues to experience rapid development and population growth, Orlando Fun Party Rentals is positioned to meet the increasing demand for safe, engaging, and affordable event entertainment. For families and organizations planning events in the coming months, the company’s expanded water slide rentals offer a timely and refreshing solution.

For more information or to reserve a water slide rental, visit https://funpartyrentals.net

or contact the company directly.

