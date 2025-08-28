USAA Renews Support of ATF’s ReDefine Program, Empowering Class 34 of Adaptive Athletes Nationwide

Thirteen adaptive athletes from across the nation unite in Carrollton, TX, as Class 34 of ATF’s ReDefine program begins its transformative nine-week journey. Supported by USAA, the class embodies resilience, strength, and community as they train to overco

CARROLLTON , TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) today announced that USAA has returned as title sponsor of Class 34 of ATF’s flagship ReDefine program, continuing its commitment to injured veterans and first responders.Running from August 26 through October 29, 2025, Class 34 brings together thirteen adaptive athletes from across the country for nine weeks of intensive, customized physical and mindfulness training. The program is designed to help participants, called “athletes”, overcome traumatic injuries, rediscover their strength and purpose, and transform the way they view themselves and their futures.“USAA is honored to return as a supporter of ReDefine and looks forward to celebrating the Athletes of Class 34,” said Albert Chapman, Site Director for USAA’s Dallas Region. “USAA believes that well-being - encompassing physical, mental and community - are critical components to overall resiliency. Adaptive Training Foundation empowers their Athletes through programming that builds both strength and a strong community around well-being.”Founded in 2014, ATF has worked with hundreds of ill, injured, and wounded service members and first responders, offering its programs free of charge thanks to corporate partners like USAA. Through this continued support, ATF is able to empower participants not only in the gym but in all aspects of life.The ReDefine program is built around three pillars - physical, mental, and community.— Physical: Athletes train three times a week with a focus on pain reduction, functional strength, cardiovascular endurance, flexibility, and mobility. Sessions are supported by recovery services and nutrition education.— Mental: Each day includes mindfulness sessions designed to help athletes set intentions, strengthen mental resilience, and change their perspectives of themselves.— Community: The program fosters a sense of belonging that extends beyond the gym. It concludes with a REDEPLOY trip in week ten, where participants apply what they’ve learned through adaptive sports such as skiing, surfing, or mountain biking, and return home with new confidence and lasting connections.“Class 34 represents the next chapter in redefining what’s possible for those who have faced life-changing injuries,” added ATF Founder David Vobora. “We’re deeply grateful to USAA for paving the way for these athletes to push beyond their limits, reclaim their strength, and transform the way they see themselves.”To learn more about the Adaptive Training Foundation or to donate, visit https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org About Adaptive Training FoundationAdaptive Training Foundation (ATF), a 501c3 adaptive therapy organization based in Carrollton, Texas, is a global leader in restoring hope through movement to those with traumatic injuries. Their 100% free programs aid those with physical impairments by maximizing their capabilities and redefining their futures through exercise and community. Their dedicated roster of trainers help the adaptive athletes maximize their potential, rather than focusing on the limitations. To learn more about Adaptive Training Foundation, visit https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org About USAAFounded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and retirement solutions and serves 14 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served, and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and the communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook, Instagram or X (@USAA), or visit usaa.com

