Joseph A. Henseler Ends Debut Exhibition with AI-Inspired Conversation

“Joseph A. Henseler closes the exhibit with an open Q&A: Art in the Age of AI.” “Joseph A. Henseler connects with guests following the Q&A at the exhibit’s close.”

The San Diego artist closed his exhibition with a dialogue on creativity, copyright, and the future of human-made art

AI can’t shake your hand, look you in the eye, or convey the importance and power of creativity, but art and artists can.” — Joseph A. Henseler, Multidisciplinary Artist

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph A. Henseler’s debut solo exhibition, Hiding in Plain Site, closed its month-long run at Union Hall Gallery , drawing over 400 visitors and culminating in a packed-house Q&A that spotlighted one of today’s popular cultural conversations: creativity in the age of artificial intelligence.The exhibit captivated audiences with its multidisciplinary body of work spanning stained glass, sculpture, installation, painting, and architectural design. Guests described the show as both intimate and expansive, an experience that invited reflection on resilience, spirituality, and the ways art continues to bring humanity together in an increasingly digital world.On closing weekend, more than 30 artists, collectors, and enthusiasts gathered for a live Q&A with the artist. What began as a discussion of his practice evolved into a dialogue on the enduring significance of human-made art.Participants explored how creativity is not just an act of making but a vital expression of the soul, something no algorithm can replicate. The exchange touched on some of the most pressing questions facing the art world today: how we value authenticity, how we preserve the sacred space of human connection, and how art can guide us through the challenges of rapid technological change.“Art connects us to each other in ways that transcend language or logic,” Henseler says. “It reminds us that what makes us human is not just our capacity to build tools, but our capacity to feel, to reflect, and to share those feelings through beauty and exposure to previously unknown thoughts, feelings, and expressions. There is nothing more powerful than true human freedom.”The closing of Hiding in Plain Site was both celebration and reflection, one final chance for guests to engage with Joseph Henseler’s vision before the work enters its next chapter. For many, the exhibition was more than an introduction to his artistry, it was a challenge to rethink creativity in an age shaped by technology.“AI can’t shake your hand, look you in the eye, or convey the importance and power of creativity, but art and artists can,” Henseler says.Inspired by his debut, without the use of AI, Henseler is already moving forward, developing new projects, collaborations, and works. His practice continues to explore the intersections of art, design, spirituality, and community, positioning him as both a visionary artist and a reminder that art grounds our shared humanity. As an emerging artist with a seasoned voice, Henseler is committed to sparking dialogue about what it means to live as a full-time American artist today. With the right funding, he envisions taking Hiding in Plain Site on the road, bringing it to communities that might never expect such a diverse body of work—while expanding into books, short films, exhibitions, and public collaborations.Henseler adds, “At the core of my mission is the belief that true art heals, protects, and connects us, an urgent reminder in a world where technology too often threatens to replace what makes us human.”

