Nearly 200 Attend Opening of 'Hiding in Plain Site,' Debut Exhibition by San Diego Artist Joseph A. Henseler

Joseph A. Henseler celebrates the opening of Hiding in Plain Site with guests at Union Hall Gallery. A guest takes in the depth and detail of Henseler’s work. A visual meditation drawn from thirty years of quiet creation.

Union Hall Gallery Show Runs Through August 10; Live Closing Performance Slated for August 9

Art is how I’ve processed the world, and now I’m ready to share that with others.” — Joseph A. Henseler, Artist - 'Hiding in Plain Site'

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A long-silent creative voice stepped into the spotlight this weekend as nearly 200 guests gathered at Union Hall Gallery for the debut of Hiding in Plain Site , a sweeping retrospective by multidisciplinary artist and builder Joseph A. Henseler Spanning more than 90 original works including stained glass, sculpture, painting, and architectural design the exhibition marks the first time Henseler has shared his private body of work with the public after more than three decades of quiet creation. The result is a show that many guests described as “spiritually moving,” “visually breathtaking,” and “a gift to San Diego’s arts scene.”Henseler welcomed the crowd with an emotional address, describing art as both an outlet and a guide through life’s darkest seasons. “This show is a reminder that it’s never too late to pursue your creative voice,” he told guests. “Art is how I’ve processed the world, and now I’m ready to share that with others.”Though this is Henseler’s first public showing, his pieces have long resonated beyond his mountain studio. Over the years, his work has quietly found homes around the world, collected by individuals moved by its emotional depth and craftsmanship. A former student of acclaimed San Diego artist and architect James Hubbell, Henseler carries forward a legacy of working with natural materials, intricate detail, and reverence for the spiritual qualities of light and space.The exhibit also highlights Henseler’s deep-rooted values: personal growth, environmental consciousness, and the sacred power of space - principles that run through each piece like a current. His work invites viewers not only to look, but to feel. Many attendees lingered for hours, drawn into a sense of calm reflection.“Hiding in Plain Site” is open to the public through August 10, with weekend hours and weekday visits available by appointment. Admission is free.Gallery Hours:Fridays | 2:00–6:00 PMSaturdays & Sundays | 12:00–5:00 PMWeekdays by appointmentLocation:Union Hall Gallery2323 Broadway #201San Diego, CA 92102The exhibition will conclude with a special live performance on Saturday, August 9, featuring Chilean vocalist Lorena Isabell, Henseler’s wife and longtime creative collaborator. Her performance promises to bring a powerful close to a deeply personal show that has already left a lasting impression on the San Diego arts community.For those who have yet to visit, the artist and curators encourage making the time. “This is more than an art show,” said one guest. “It’s an invitation to reimagine what creativity can look like when you let it unfold over a lifetime.”

