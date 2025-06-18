Joseph A. Henseler Steps into the Spotlight with 'Hiding in Plain Site' — A Debut Exhibition Decades in the Making

Joseph A. Henseler in his San Diego studio, where Hiding in Plain Site came to life.

San Diego artist’s first-ever retrospective delivers a powerful message of peace, humanity, and resilience through handcrafted works spanning 30 years

I want people to connect with the work and then reflect on what’s possible for their own lives in this chaotic world.” — Joseph A. Henseler, Artist - "Hiding in Plain Site"

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three decades of quietly creating in solitude, multidisciplinary artist Joseph A. Henseler emerges with Hiding in Plain Site , a long-awaited debut retrospective opening July 12, 2025, at Union Hall Gallery . Featuring 88 original works spanning sculpture, stained glass, painting, and architectural design, the exhibition is more than an artistic milestone, it’s a personal revelation, and a public declaration that art, at its core, is still one of the most human acts we can offer the world.For Henseler, the show represents something far deeper than visibility. It’s a reminder that beauty, peace, and connection can be built slowly, quietly even while the world looks away. His work, created largely off-grid in the mountains of San Diego, rejects spectacle and trends in favor of soul-level authenticity. With every hand-forged sculpture and brushstroke, Henseler invites audiences into a space of stillness and reflection. The intention behind his decades-long practice is disarmingly clear: to create work that brings peace into the spaces it occupies.“This exhibition is not about showing off, it’s about showing up,” Henseler says. “Each piece is a story, a prayer, a step toward peace. I want people to connect with the work and then reflect on what’s possible for their own lives in this chaotic world.”Henseler’s journey began with poetry and drawing in childhood, eventually leading him to study architecture and train under iconic California artist James Hubbell. That experience further shaped his holistic approach to design and materials, his belief that art should not just be seen but felt. Over the years, Henseler turned inward, creating a practice rooted in healing, introspection, and resistance to the mechanical pace of modern life. The result is a body of work that feels elemental and alive, forged from salvaged materials and shaped by a reverence for both craftsmanship and the human spirit.Opening night will offer a first look at the artist’s full range of mediums, with live music, refreshments, and a Q&A session with Henseler himself. As a deeply personal extension of the show’s themes, the closing weekend will include a special live performance by his wife, Chilean vocalist Lorena Isabell , whose voice has often served as inspiration for his most intimate pieces.In an era of AI-generated images and algorithm-fed creativity, Hiding in Plain Site stands apart as a deeply human experience. It doesn’t ask for your attention, it earns it. With honesty and humility, Joseph Henseler offers his life’s work not just as an exhibition, but as an invitation: to feel something real, to remember what connects us, and to consider how art—quiet, handmade, and enduring—can still shift the energy of a room, or perhaps even a life.

