Bambi NEMT Software Wins Prestigious Innovation in NEMT Award at 2025 NEMTAC Industry Awards

Recognition honors Bambi’s exceptional ingenuity and pioneering contributions transforming the NEMT industry with innovative software solutions.

Receiving this recognition from NEMTAC is an incredible honor that validates our team's unwavering commitment to simplifying NEMT.” — Nirav Chheda, Co-Founder & CEO.

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bambi Health has been named the winner of the Innovation in NEMT award at the annual NEMTAC conference's 2025 NEMTAC Industry Awards. This prestigious honor, awarded to only one company per year, recognizes exceptional ingenuity and pioneering contributions that are profoundly transforming the non-emergency medical transportation industry.The Innovation in NEMT award celebrates teams whose creative problem-solving and cutting-edge technological advancements drive measurable, real-world improvements across the NEMT sector. Bambi NEMT software was selected from a competitive field of industry leaders for its groundbreaking solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve patient outcomes, and set new standards for technological excellence in medical transportation."Receiving this recognition from NEMTAC is an incredible honor that validates our team's unwavering commitment to simplifying NEMT," said Nirav Chheda, CEO and Co-Founder at Bambi. "This award reflects our dedication to developing solutions that don't just meet current industry needs, but anticipate and solve tomorrow's challenges in NEMT."The NEMTAC Industry Awards represent the highest level of recognition within the NEMT community, highlighting companies and individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact. The Innovation in NEMT award specifically honors technological pioneers whose work creates lasting, positive change throughout the industry.Bambi’s award-winning software demonstrates measurable improvements in NEMT scheduling and dispatch , establishing new operational benchmarks for excellence in NEMT. Bambi leverages AI in a cutting-edge approach to NEMT that has earned recognition from industry peers and positioned Bambi’s software as a transformative force in transportation technology."This award belongs to our entire team, whose creativity and technical expertise continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in NEMT technology," added Charles Henick, CTO and Co-Founder. "We're proud to contribute to an industry that plays such a vital role in connecting riders with the care they need."The 2025 NEMTAC Transform conference brought together industry professionals, technology leaders, and healthcare advocates to celebrate innovation and excellence in non-emergency medical transportation.About BambiBambi is an AI powered NEMT dispatch, routing, and scheduling software that gives non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) owners, dispatchers, and drivers superpowers to dynamically assign, optimize, and manage their daily trips and workflows.Learn more about Bambi: https://www.hibambi.com/ About NEMTACNEMTACis the only Accredited Standards Developer for the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) industry recognized by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare organization, NEMTACis dedicated to establishing and promoting rigorous standards and best practices to ensure safe, reliable, and high-quality non-emergency medical transportation. This commitment aligns with the priorities of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which emphasizes the importance of safe and dependable transportation for individuals accessing healthcare services.NEMTAC's exclusive Transform conference, the premier event dedicated to the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) industry. This exciting annual gathering brings together industry leaders, business owners, and driver/operators to share valuable insights, innovative ideas, and best practices. Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect and collaborate with the NEMT community!Learn more about NEMTAC: https://nemtac.co/

