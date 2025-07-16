Bambi and Call the Car Announce New Integration for NEMT Providers

Bambi Partnership Streamlines Trip Management for Transportation Providers in Call the Car’s NEMT Network

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bambi Health, a category leading NEMT software company for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers, announced today its new integration with Call the Car, a prominent NEMT broker.This partnership makes it easier for transportation providers in the Call the Car network to manage their trips. Providers can now import trip assignments directly into Bambi’s NEMT dispatching software . This means less manual work and fewer errors, while saving time and accelerating revenue streams.The Bambi NEMT software helps organize, schedule, route and dispatch trips more efficiently using its AI-optimized platform. NEMT drivers and attendants utilize Bambi’s convenient Bambi Driver App (available on iOS and Android) to easily complete trips in their daily workflows and keep dispatch informed in real-time of all trip statuses.After trips are completed, providers can then send the information back to Call the Car from the Bambi software. This connection is designed to streamline the flow of vital operations and financial data, helping to further enrich the partnership between broker and provider.“We focus on making things simpler for NEMT providers,” said Nirav Chheda, CEO of Bambi. “This integration with Call the Car means less time spent on paperwork and more time helping passengers. Drivers can manage their day more easily, and owners can get paid faster. We just want to help them run a better business.”The goal is to give NEMT companies a smoother workflow. By connecting the two systems, the process of receiving trip assignments and getting paid for them becomes more direct.“Our mission has always been rooted in the principle that Non-Emergency Medical Transportation is an extension of healthcare,” said Michael Fell, C.O.O. of Call the Car. “When transportation providers have better tools, it improves the reliability of the entire system. This connection with Bambi helps our network of providers operate more effectively and efficiently, ultimately benefiting the people we all serve by ensuring safe and timely access to critical medical treatments.”Overall, this new integration between Bambi and Call the Car simply saves time and resources by cutting out extra steps. In turn this leads to more accurate records and a more reliable ride for passengers. Providers in Call the Car’s network who use Bambi can start using this now and anyone interested can contact Bambi to get set up.About Call the CarCall the Car is a non-emergency medical (NEMT) transportation broker dedicated to ensuring access to healthcare. The company works with health plans and transportation providers to arrange reliable rides for members.Learn more at https://callthecar.com/ About Bambi:Bambi is an AI powered NEMT dispatch, routing, and scheduling software that gives non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) owners, dispatchers, and drivers superpowers to dynamically assign, optimize, and manage their daily trips and workflows.Learn more about Bambi: https://www.hibambi.com/

