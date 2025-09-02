Multipure Marks National Preparedness Month with Decade-Long Disaster Relief Water Initiative

Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years This compact, portable filtration system is free during September with the purchase of any Multipure home water filtration system

We believe every home should have a backup plan, and that’s why we’ve made the WET System part of our standard offering for over ten years.” — Zachary Rice, President of Multipure

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- September is National Preparedness Month , and for over a decade, Multipure , a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years, has quietly helped households prepare for national disasters and emergencies with its Water Emergency Treatment (WET) System. This compact, portable filtration is free during September with the purchase of any Multipure home water filtration system, giving families added security in situations where clean, running water may not be available.“In a disaster, access to safe drinking water can mean the difference between safety and illness,” said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure. “We believe every home should have a backup plan, and that’s why we’ve made the WET System part of our standard offering for over ten years.”Developed to provide safe water in situations like hurricanes, floods, and infrastructure failures, the WET System can adapt for use with buckets or other containers when traditional plumbing is disrupted. The company has also deployed its filtration systems to communities in crisis, including assisting residents of Flint, Michigan during its water contamination emergency and supporting Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.Multipure’s commitment to disaster readiness goes even further. In the event of a natural disaster, customers can reach out directly to Multipure’s customer care team, which has been specially trained to provide emergency support. The team can guide customers on using the WET System and hook up their existing units in crisis situations and help arrange expedited service or replacement filter options when needed. Units may also be available at a reduced cost on a case-by-case basis.“Our priority is to ensure our customers have access to clean drinking water when they need it most,” added Rice. “Whether that means getting a portable system into their hands or replacing critical filter components after an event, we’re here to help.”Each September, National Preparedness Month encourages and reminds Americans to be prepared for disasters or emergencies in their homes, businesses, and communities. It’s a time to review emergency plans, assemble emergency kits, and learn about potential risks. The month-long event is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security.Multipure will continue this special offer throughout September, encouraging households to take steps toward preparedness. For more information about the WET System or Multipure’s disaster readiness initiatives, visit https://www.multipure.com/ About Multipure International:Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure’s dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company’s legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.To learn more, visit multipure.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.

