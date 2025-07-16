Multipure Launches Next-Gen Water Purification System with Nanomesh™ Technology

Aquapremier addresses the full spectrum of water quality concerns that consumers face today. From hydration to cooking the quality of tap water matters. Aquapremier is certified to the highest NSF standards, and sets a new benchmark in residential water treatment. Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multipure , a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years, announces the launch of Aquapremier , a residential stainless steel water purification system designed to combat today’s most urgent water safety concerns including “forever chemicals” (PFAS), pharmaceuticals, bacteria, viruses, and microplastics. Powered by Multipure’s established Solid Carbon Block technology and its proprietary Nanomesh™ filtration, Aquapremier is certified to the highest NSF standards, and sets a new benchmark in residential water treatment.With growing alarm over the safety of America’s tap water, this next-generation system doesn’t just improve taste, it delivers peace of mind by removing contaminants that are invisible but increasingly linked to serious health risks.“The scary truth is that many harmful substances exist in our tap water, and most filters do not catch them,” said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure. “Aquapremier addresses the full spectrum of water quality concerns that consumers face today.”Aquapremier: Built for Today’s Drinking Water ChallengesUnlike filters that focus on taste alone, Aquapremier is engineered for performance and backed by third-party verification. It is certified to NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, and 401, plus Protocol P231 for microbiological purification: a distinction that sets it apart.Key Capabilities:• Removes bacteria and viruses at a microbiological purifier level (≥99.99% removal)• Reduces PFAS, pharmaceuticals, microplastics, lead, mercury, and pesticides• Improves taste and odor by reducing chlorine and other chemicals• Tested and certified by NSF International, the gold standard in water safetyWhat is Nanomesh™ Technology?At the core of Aquapremier is Multipure’s proprietary Nanomesh™ filter, a breakthrough in purification that enhances the power of traditional carbon block technology. This two-stage system uses a unique mesh structure to trap nano-sized contaminants without requiring electricity or chemical additives. The result: powerful, reliable filtration with no added complexity, just cleaner, safer water from the tap.A Water Safety Wake-Up CallThe launch comes as water quality issues gain increased regulatory and public attention. In April 2024, the EPA issued the first-ever enforceable limits on six PFAS compounds in public drinking water systems, citing health risks from long-term exposure, including cancer, liver damage, and reproductive effects.At the same time, the CDC estimates that PFAS are in the blood of 97% of Americans, and studies continue to detect emerging contaminants like antidepressants, painkillers, and hormone disruptors in drinking water sources.Even bottled water is not guaranteed to protect consumers: A 2024 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) found that some brands contain over 240,000 nanoplastics per liter, raising new questions about what people are consuming daily.“The Aquapremier system removes contaminants that not only sound scary; they can actually make you sick. It’s the kind of stuff you don’t want to think about, let alone drink,” added Rice.Built to LastAquapremier is encased in durable stainless steel and offers a flow rate of 0.71 gallons per minute with a 340-gallon filter life. Backed by a lifetime housing warranty and a three-month satisfaction guarantee. Installation options are flexible to fit a variety of household needs:• Below-sink setup - Includes a chrome faucet and essential hardware for easy installation.• Countertop configuration - Sits next to the sink and connects to most standard faucets.• Base model for inline use - Designed for use with existing plumbing hardware such as ice makers, water dispensers or faucets.From hydration to cooking the quality of tap water matters. Aquapremier offers consumers a reliable, certified solution to today’s rising water safety concerns and eliminates the need to rely on bottled water or second-guess what’s coming through the faucet. Available now, the system is priced at $895 for the under-sink model. To learn more or purchase, visit www.multipure.com About Multipure International:Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure’s dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company’s legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.To learn more, visit multipure.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.###

