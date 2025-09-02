Crisis Compass Helps Leaders Communicate with Confidence When It Matters Most

Crisis Compass: How to Communicate When It Matters Most, published by Advantage Books Michele Ehrhart

Michele Ehrhart’s Crisis Compass is a must-read guide for navigating crises with confidence, clarity, and a rock-solid communications plan.

The goal of this book is to provide the guidance every business owner and communications professional needs to anticipate, prepare for, and manage crisis communications,” — Michele Ehrhart

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis is inevitable for some businesses. Being equipped to handle it, manage the damage, protect the brand’s reputation, and move forward confidently are imperative for a company’s survival. In her powerful new book, Crisis Compass: How to Communicate When It Matters Most , published by Advantage Books, crisis communications expert Michele Ehrhart provides an essential roadmap for organizations to navigate high-stakes situations.A 22-year communications veteran of FedEx, where she rose to vice president of global communications, Ehrhart reveals the strategies, mindset, and tools leaders need to face any crisis head-on — and come out stronger on the other side. Ehrhart shares her extensive experience, from managing the aftermath of an active shooter incident at a FedEx facility to cyberattacks and viral customer complaints.Crisis Compass, available at Amazon and other major book retailers, is about preparing for a crisis, responding to one, and recovering from it. Though many organizations have a crisis plan, knowing how to execute it in real time can be difficult."The goal of this book is to provide the guidance every business owner and communications professional needs to anticipate, prepare for, and manage crisis communications,” Ehrhart writes. “Before jumping into creating an actual crisis communications plan, it’s important to understand the critical role communications plays in overall crisis management and why your communications team needs to be fluent in both how your business operates and the ways your customers and other stakeholders could be impacted by critical events.”Ehrhart distills her experiences into practical guidance for business leaders, communicators, and anyone who wants to build the “muscle memory” needed to respond with confidence. Each chapter equips readers with actionable steps. Ehrhart shares why it’s important to proactively plan for how your company will respond to a crisis, and introduces the building blocks to creating a crisis communications plan tailored to your business. That includes how to select and organize a winning communications team.A must-read for executives, PR professionals, nonprofit leaders, and entrepreneurs, Crisis Compass empowers readers to take control of the narrative when the stakes are highest.Michele Ehrhart, author of Crisis Compass: How to Communicate When It Matters Most, is a veteran communications executive and former vice president of global communications for FedEx. She currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at the University of Memphis. Ehrhart holds an executive MBA from the University of Memphis and is a sought-after speaker and advisor on organizational resilience and crisis planning.Advantage Books is an imprint of Advantage Media, helping leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives share their expertise and build authority through publishing. Advantage provides a team of experts to guide authors through concept development, editorial, design, distribution, and promotion.

