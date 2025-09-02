Tickets Now on Sale for the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Logo Legends Shootout at James Hardie Invitational Folds of Honor Friday at James Hardie Invitational Warren Sapp at James Hardie Invitational

Fan-Friendly, One-Of-a-Kind Event Returns to Boca Raton March 2–8, Bringing Together Football Legends and PGA TOUR Champions at The Old Course at Broken Sound

The response from both fans and players has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled to build on that momentum heading into 2026. This event has a very bright future.” — Ken Kennerly

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets are now available for the second annual James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, taking place March 2–8, 2026 at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. This fan-friendly, one-of-a-kind weeklong event pairs PGA TOUR Champions with legends from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a unique celebration of competition, community, and philanthropy. Tickets start at $18.99 and are available at JamesHardieInvitational.com/tickets.Unlike larger tournaments, this fan-first experience gives spectators unprecedented access—walking alongside golf and football greats in the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions professionals and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side.Following its highly successful 2025 debut, the tournament has shifted four weeks earlier on the calendar, a move expected to attract an even stronger field. Once again, 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals will compete alongside 26 football legends during Friday and Saturday rounds, with Champions Tour pros playing through Sunday.“Year one was a tremendous success, bringing together the legends of golf and football in an unprecedented way,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the James Hardie Invitational. “The response from both fans and players has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled to build on that momentum heading into 2026. This event has a very bright future.”The week kicks off with fan-favorite Pro-Am events on March 4–5, featuring 52 NFL players teaming with amateur golfers in spirited play. Tournament rounds (March 6–8) will be broadcast live on Golf Channel to national and international audiences.Defending champion Tim Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2015, will return to defend his title after winning the inaugural football division alongside PGA TOUR Champions pro Tim O’Neal at 14-under par. “Until I am dethroned, I am the champion! I am looking forward to being back in 2026 at the James Hardie Invitational to defend… that’s right, to defend my belt,” Brown said. Last year’s field included Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor, Marshall Faulk, Calvin Johnson, and Jerome Bettis, among others.On the professional side, Ángel Cabrera earned his first U.S. win since 2014 in 2025, posting rounds of 68-66-71 and securing a $330,000 purse along with fully exempt status on the Champions Tour.-Gridiron Grounds Pass – General admission with access to tournament grounds and public viewing areas, offering up-close experiences with both PGA TOUR Champions and football legends.-Goslings 1806 Club – Shaded stadium-style seating overlooking the 16th green, blending a private hospitality feel with premium amenities and a vibrant social setting. The club is open to all general admission ticket holders.-Legends Club – Premium hospitality on the 18th green with all-inclusive food and beverages, VIP parking, private air-conditioned restrooms, and prime viewing—ideal for individuals or corporate entertaining.-Military & Veteran Tickets – Complimentary grounds admission with valid military ID, plus access to the Patriot’s Outpost on Hole 16.-Kids 15 & Under – Free admission with a ticketed adult, making it a family-friendly outing.For a full list of ticket options, visit jameshardieinvitational.com/tickets/.The Invitational is made possible through a multi-year title sponsorship by James Hardie™, America’s leader in home building products, and is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.For more details, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow the tournament on social media at @JamesHardieInvitational (Instagram) and @JamesHardieInv (X).About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 2-8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised live on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and the First Tee Foundation, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit JamesHardieInvitational.com.

