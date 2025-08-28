Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Central Queens

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

KEW GARDENS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in the Central Queens area.The location, owned and operated by Rigoberto Villalvir, officially began serving the community on August 25, 2025. Rigoberto served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, completing two tours in Iraq before transitioning into the financial services industry. He spent 12 years working for leading multinational firms while earning an MBA from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University. Through Senior Helpers of Central Queens, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“My motivation for starting this business comes from my immediate and extended family. I want to create a service that reflects that care and commitment.” – Rigoberto VillalvirSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.A devoted husband and father of two, Rigoberto is passionate about family, community, and honoring those who served before him. His volunteer work as Post Commander at his local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post exposed him to the unique challenges faced by aging veterans, inspiring his mission to provide compassionate, quality care for seniors. Opening Senior Helpers allows Rigoberto to turn that passion into action, creating a trusted resource for families and ensuring seniors receive the dignity and companionship they deserve.“I noticed that many veterans in New York City were not receiving the level of care they deserve. My goal is to become a trusted, reputable senior care provider in Queens County.” – Rigoberto VillalvirSenior Helpers of Central Queens offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Rigoberto is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His passion for serving veterans and seniors, makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Central Queens residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Central Queens is located at 125-18 Queens Blvd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415.To contact the office, call (347) 318-5572 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ny/central-queens/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

