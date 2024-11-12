Rockit™ Apple Partners with Elite Supercross Team, Host Grindstone Friesen Group

Rockit™ Apple Partners with Host Grindstone Friesen Group Rockit™ Apples with Supercross Rockit™ Apples, the perfect snack-sized apples

CHELAN, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockit™ Apple announces a new partnership with Host Grindstone Friesen Group and Grindstone Compound, a progressive, full-service training facility designed for aspiring motocross and Supercross athletes. By sponsoring these young athletes in their 2024-25 racing season, Rockit™ apples is proud to be a small apple in a big apple world and share a passion for bravery with the motocross and Supercross competitors.Unlike its more traditional apple cousins, Rockit™ apples are all natural and pocket-sized. In fact, two whole Rockit™ apples contain only 70 calories, can be eaten easily in a few bites, and provide a crunchy, sweet energy boost that offers a quick dose of hydration, fiber and electrolytes, without the side effects of processed treats that are loaded with caffeine or processed sugar. And unlike traditional training facilities, Grindstone is a launchpad, centrally located in the heart of Southern California, providing riders from around the world with essential services, so they may focus on their riding careers.“In addition to working on basic skills, nutrition is at the core of Grindstone Compound’s mission of guiding these young athletes to perform at their peak,” said Julie DeJarnett, Director of Brand Strategy at Chelan Fresh. “That’s one reason this partnership aligns so well with motocross and Supercross, as Rockit™ apples are a superfood, offering a healthy option to other snacks.”The CEO and owner of Grindstone, Cari Schehr, has 20 years of personal riding experience and involvement in the motocross industry and her team, Host Grindstone Friesen Group, is one of the first woman-owned Supercross teams in the United States. She consistently proves to be a leader in comprehensive training, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of motocross and Supercross riders including diet, nutrition, and targeted endurance programs.“We teach riders on and off the bike through a holistic approach to training. Our regimented schedule provides the opportunity for young athletes to excel physically, as well as prepare mentally for the track,” said Schehr. “These new habits will propel and sustain them through successful careers, in an extraordinarily demanding industry.”Through the new partnership Rockit™ apples will be offered as an alternative healthy snack at the Grindstone Compound training facility and at various competitions.About Rockit™ ApplesRockit™ apples are the world’s first deliciously sweet and crisp apple that’s naturally grown to be miniature. They are the perfect size for snacking, very sweet, and deliver a big crunch. Two apples are only 70 calories and are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults. Rockit™ apples are grown by select premium apple growers around the world, including Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state.About Grindstone CompoundGrindstone Compound is a premier motocross training facility located in Southern California, specializing in comprehensive athlete training. The focus is on physical fitness, technique training, and on-bike skills to prepare riders for competitive success. Owned by Cari Schehr, the Supercross team Host Grindstone Friesen Group Kawasaki Supercross team provides unparalleled opportunities for young riders to pursue their dreams of becoming professional athletes. Grindstone Compound's mission cultivates excellence, dedication, and the drive to achieve greatness in the world of motocross and Supercross.

