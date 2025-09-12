Orange Blossom Dentistry Named 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Blossom Dentistry has been recognized with the 2025 Best of Florida Award, honoring the practice’s commitment to exceptional dental care, advanced technology, and a patient-first approach.Led by Dr. Jessica Nixon and Dr. Ryan Garske, the Orange Park practice offers comprehensive services for patients of all ages, from routine preventive visits to advanced restorative and cosmetic treatments. Services include dental implants, dental bridges, root canal therapy, dental crowns, and Invisalign, along with tailored care plans to meet each patient’s unique needs.“Our goal is to make every visit as comfortable, informative, and effective as possible,” said Dr. Nixon. “No two smiles are alike, and we pride ourselves on listening closely and delivering care that’s as individual as the patients we serve.”Orange Blossom Dentistry combines years of expertise with modern comforts, including sedation options for anxious patients and advanced tools for efficient, precise treatment. It’s all aimed at ensuring clarity and comfort for every patient.The 2025 Best of Florida Award reflects what patients have experienced for years: a place where skill meets sincerity, where every smile matters, and where lasting trust is built one appointment at a time.Click here for more information!

