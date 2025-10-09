Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant Earns 2025 Best of Florida Award

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant has once again been recognized among Florida’s finest, earning the 2025 Best of Florida Award. Known for its balance of tradition and innovation, Bella Napoli continues to redefine what a neighborhood restaurant can be—delivering food and hospitality that resonate well beyond the plate.At the heart of Bella Napoli’s success is its meticulous approach to pizza. The restaurant’s signature dough combines Italian and American flours, undergoes a natural fermentation process, and is baked only when it reaches peak maturity. The result is a crust that’s light yet flavorful, airy yet crisp—proof that patience and precision make all the difference. Beyond pizza, Bella Napoli operates as a true scratch kitchen, preparing sauces, pastas, and entrées with the same care, ensuring every dish feels as authentic as it tastes.Much of that excellence can be credited to owner Vitangelo “Vito” Recchia, whose passion for pizza extends far beyond Port Charlotte. Vito serves as the culinary coach for the U.S. Pizza Team, traveling the country to speak, judge, and compete at major pizza expos. He also travels to Italy multiple times a year, both to compete at the world’s most prestigious events and to serve as a liaison for importing authentic Italian flour and products. His accolades include being named Top Pizzaiolo for America at the 2023 and 2024 Campionato Mondiale della Pizza in Parma, Italy, as well as taking second place in the world for Teglia Style Pizza in 2023. These achievements underscore his commitment to quality and his role as a leader in advancing the craft of pizza-making worldwide.But the experience doesn’t stop in the kitchen. Bella Napoli’s bar program is equally celebrated, pairing heritage with creativity. Crafted by beverage director Theresa Recchia—who holds WSET Level Two with Merit and Level One Sommelier accreditations—the program is built around authentic Italian spirits and wines designed to complement the cuisine. From Italian Smoking Old Fashioneds to decadent dessert martinis, the cocktail menu elevates the dining experience and reflects the same dedication to authenticity and innovation found in the food.“Our mission has always been to honor tradition while embracing innovation,” says Vito. “We want every guest to feel the difference in our kitchen, at our bar, and in the way they’re welcomed.”With multiple state and regional awards already to its name, Bella Napoli’s continued recognition speaks to both its consistency and its community connection. More than a restaurant, it has become a gathering place for locals and visitors alike. This latest award not only celebrates Bella Napoli’s culinary achievements, but also reaffirms its role as a cornerstone of Port Charlotte dining.Click here for more information!

