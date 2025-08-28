Misty Odom Selected for Top Senior Program Analyst by IAOTP

Misty Odom will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Misty Odom, Senior Program Analyst at U. S. Cyber Command, was recently selected as Top Senior Program Analyst of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Odom has clearly established herself as an expert in her field. As a results driven leader, Ms. Odom is a currently a Senior Program Analyst at U. S. Cyber Command, part of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). In her position, she is involved in planning and programming for national defense initiatives. Through in-depth analysis and critical thinking, her work ensures that the agency and the president’s objectives are met through effective resource allocation. Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in formulating and implementing strategies to effectively identify and manage budgetary constraints while addressing the emerging needs of customers. She has repeatedly demonstrated success in achieving strategic objectives by aligning core capabilities and resources to accomplish defined goals. Ms. Odom has been recognized as a trusted advisor with a demonstrated record of accomplishment in developing and managing a diverse workforce and providing strategic program oversight in positions of increasing responsibility and complexity. She excels at demonstrating her ability to conduct complex research and analysis; interpret regulations and directives; report and implement findings to execute enterprise operations and resources; and improve program effectiveness.During her career, Ms. Odom worked in acquisitions support at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, in emergency management for the U.S. Navy, as a defense resource manager for the Joint Staff, and as project team lead at TM3 Solutions Inc. She also served as associate director for the Center for Ethical Leadership at the U.S. Naval Academy, deputy director/assistant officer-in-charge at Coastal Riverine Group TWO Detachment Bahrain, operations officer at Coastal Riverine TWO, and as a combat systems officer on the USS Nicholas (FFG-47). Furthermore, Ms. Odom was a company officer and brigade sexual assault prevention and response liaison at the U.S. Naval Academy and was the assistant chief engineer on the USS Roosevelt (DDG-80) and a yeoman on the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70).In addition to a successful career, Ms. Odom has been a Mentor at Big Brothers, Big Sisters for over 9 years.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to military operations, national security, leadership development, operational planning, program management, emergency management, resource management, training and development, operational risk management, and administrative operations.Ms. Odom considers herself a lifelong learner and has an extensive background rooted in formal education and professional development training. She holds a master’s degree in human resource management from Strayer University and a Master of Business Administration from the Jack Welch Management Institute. Moreover, she earned another master’s degree in military operational arts and science from the United States Air Force Air Command and Staff College and a master’s degree in leadership education and development from the University of Maryland, College Park. Ms. Odom completed her undergraduate education with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Hampton University. Alongside her degrees, she completed an executive education program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focusing on leading non-violent movements for social change, leadership for the 21st century, and leadership, organizing, and action, in which she earned an executive certificate in public leadership. Additional studies include DoD financial management courses from Graduate School USA and the Contracting Officer’s Representative Course from Defense Acquisition University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Odom has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her award of Top Senior Program Analyst of the Year.Looking back, Ms. Odom attributes her success to her perseverance, faith, work ethic, and great mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with loved ones and planning her next interior design project. In the future, she looks to inspire those getting into the field. To give back, she is looking to establish a mentorship program for youth from underprivileged backgrounds.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/misty-odom-mba-881182128/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

